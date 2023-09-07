AFLW Draft Combine awaits for Bendigo Pioneers trio

Bendigo Pioneers trio Lila Keck, Bryde O'Rourke and Keely Fullerton have received invitations to the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine.
The three stars will get the chance to further showcase their abilities to recruiters on Sunday, October 8, at Margaret Court Arena and the AIA Centre, along with 40 other players from Victoria and Tasmania.
It continues fantastic seasons for the girls who all played in Vic Country's three Under-18 Girls National Championships games, where they finished with a record of 1-2.
Keck kicked a goal in each of the three matches, while O'Rourke was voted in the best in their second game against Vic Metro.
Keck and O'Rourke also played in a representative curtain raiser match to the round 14 AFL clash between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs, with Keck playing for the AFL Academy while O'Rourke suited up for an Under-23 All-Stars side.
O'Rourke is a utility capable of playing anywhere on the ground, while Eaglehawk product Fullerton is a hard-working winger who uses her blistering pace and big tank to start handball chains.
Along with the 40 players attending the Victorian Combine, another 43 will be at Combines in other states.
They will be tested on their vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.