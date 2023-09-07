Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

AFLW Draft Combine awaits for Bendigo Pioneers trio

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lila Keck scans for options downfield.
Lila Keck scans for options downfield.

Bendigo Pioneers trio Lila Keck, Bryde O'Rourke and Keely Fullerton have received invitations to the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.