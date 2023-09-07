GISBORNE co-captain Claudia Mawson has praised an impressive BFNL qualifying final win as a great 'first step' on the path to what the Bulldogs hope leads to a grand final berth.
The Bulldogs overcame a determined Kangaroo Flat by six goals at the QEO on Saturday, setting up a second semi-final showdown against premiership favourites Sandhurst this Saturday.
Sandhurst will enter the clash undefeated this season and chasing an historic fifth straight A-grade premiership.
A Gisborne upset would propel the classy Bulldogs into their first grand final since 2018.
Mawson, who played a key role on Saturday, was just as happy to be back in red, white and blue as she was to have gotten the win over the Roos.
The star goal attack missed the Bulldogs' last five home and away games while preparing for the Australian Netball Championships (ANC) with the Victorian Fury.
"I missed a fair chunk of games, so it was good to get back to training on Thursday and get back into the swing of things," she said.
"It will take a little bit to get that connection back, but it felt good (on Saturday) and it was great to get that win."
Mawson's last game for the Bulldogs before Saturday was also against Kangaroo Flat, in a seven-goal win in round 13, albeit she only played one quarter after suffering a shoulder injury early in the contest.
MORE BFNL NETBALL:
The Bulldogs went 3-2 in her absence, losing back-to-back games against Sandhurst and South Bendigo in rounds 16 and 17.
Mawson insisted the losses were neither cause for panic or worry among the playing group in the lead up to finals.
"I hope (Saturday's) win is a sign of things to come - it's a good first step for us," she said.
"But we are definitely going to have to turn it up another notch this week.
"It's nice having that second chance against Sandhurst. We can try some things and just see how it goes."
While the Bulldogs produced four solid quarters of netball to get over the top of Kangaroo Flat, Mawson was particularly impressed with the team's middle two quarters.
Carrying a one-goal lead into the second quarter, the Bulldogs ramped up their defensive pressure and extended the margin to four goals at the half time break.
They again upped the ante in the third to establish a seven-goal break, at one point leading by as much as 10 goals.
The Bulldogs co-captain said everything had just clicked at the right time.
"We got a lot of ball thanks to our defenders, so that's very nice when it is coming in," she said.
"I think we were a bit more settled in transition, and scoring off those turnovers. That's pretty much what netball is about and how you win games.
"You don't get anywhere just throwing it away.
"But we did well to reward our defenders in that third quarter and that was a key."
Just as important as Mawson's return was that of star defender Zoe Davies, who this week was unveiled as the latest recruit for Leeds Rhinos, for the 2024 English Netball Super League season.
The 26-year-old was also returning from an ANC campaign with Collingwood Magpies, who claimed the title with a thrilling victory over Swifts Academy.
Mawson said Davies had been 'absolutely phenomenal' throughout the championships and was deserving of all the accolades that flowed her way.
READ MORE:
"She played basically every game. Her athleticism is unreal, so it's good to have her back in the Gisborne team. We miss her when she's not here," she said.
"She was a huge part of that winning team.
"I didn't get to play against her as Fury didn't get to play Collingwood, which is probably a good thing, as we do line up directly on each other's position.
"I'm happy to play with her then against her."
Mawson said her teammates would embrace this week's test against the Dragons, who have again proven to be the competition benchmark, going through the home and away season undefeated.
"As we did against Kangaroo Flat, we'll need to work really hard to keep that pressure up for four quarters," she said.
"I'm sure we'll have a look at our fourth quarter and see how we can finish the game out stronger."
