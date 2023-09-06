Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Reappointed Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre eager for HDFNL preliminary final crack

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 7 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jen McIntyre will lead Colbinabbin into preliminary battle against Elmore this Saturday and will coach on in 2024. Picture courtesy of Colbinabbin Football Netball Club
Jen McIntyre will lead Colbinabbin into preliminary battle against Elmore this Saturday and will coach on in 2024. Picture courtesy of Colbinabbin Football Netball Club

WITH a wealth of exciting, young talent at her disposal, Jen McIntyre's decision to re-sign as coach of Colbinabbin was one of the easiest she has made in her tenure with the Grasshoppers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.