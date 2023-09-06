WITH a wealth of exciting, young talent at her disposal, Jen McIntyre's decision to re-sign as coach of Colbinabbin was one of the easiest she has made in her tenure with the Grasshoppers.
McIntyre, who will lead the Grasshoppers into preliminary final battle this weekend against Elmore in her first season at the helm, does not shy away from how enjoyable the 2023 season has been.
That goes double for her two daughters, star A-grade goal shooter Matilda and 17-and-under league best and fairest Grace, who were strong in their desire to also return next season.
"My girls love it; they love being a part of the club," said McIntyre, who travels from Melbourne each week to coach.
"They were both really keen to play again and I love making the drive. It's a great club and they are lucky to be part of it.
"It's a great group of girls and I am going to do A-reserve as well next year.
"I've been helping anyway, so I thought I might as well do both A-grade and A-reserve next season.
"It's nice that they want me to come back."
The 2023 season still has a fair bit to play out for the Grasshoppers, who will clash with minor premiers Elmore, in this weekend's preliminary final at Huntly.
McIntyre's team will head into the match-up with renewed confidence after easily accounting for Mount Pleasant by 29 goals in last Sunday's first semi-final.
Elmore will be looking to rebound after sustaining their first loss of the season in last Saturday's second semi-final against White Hills.
"I'm glad we have got another opportunity at Elmore; we obviously went close in round one (a five-goal loss) and were happy with what we put out there," McIntyre said.
"Round two (a 33-goal loss) was horrendous, but we had three players out, including our whole midcourt.
"I think we can just write that one off, given we were playing people out of position and had A-reserve girls who had already played a full game stepping up.
"I've told the girls to forget that one and to be grateful for the new opportunity."
McIntyre was thrilled with the Grasshoppers' semi-final effort against Mounts, which was led by a standout game from wing defence Ella Turnbull, and some superb combining in the goal circle by Ella Kerlin and Matilda McIntyre.
It was a welcome return for Turnbull, who missed the previous weekend's qualifying final clash against White Hills after sustaining concussion in the Grashoppers' round 18 contest against the Demons.
"We were pretty slick, which was pleasing. Mounts are a good young team and have some nice young talent," McIntyre said.
"We got a great start, they came back, but we were able to push on.
"We shot nearly 70 goals, which was a great effort."
They will likely need to be as prolific this week against a Bloods team, which has averaged 71 goals per game against the Grasshoppers this year, and 70 goals per game overall throughout the season.
Saturday's clash will be the third straight preliminary final clash between the Grasshoppers and Bloods.
While well beaten in 2022, Colbinabbin came from fourth place after finishing the home and away season at 8-8.
This time they have come from third spot with a 12-4 record.
A chunk of the improvement can be attributed to the return of star midcourter Olivia McEvoy, who was last week crowned the league's Esther Cheatley medallist for the third time.
McIntyre said convincing McEvoy to play on in 2024 would be a priority as the team's young core gets another season together under their belt.
Colbinabbin will have at least one team playing on grand final day, with the 17-and-under Grasshoppers going directly through to the premiership decider with a six-goal win over Lockington-Bamawm United last weekend.
