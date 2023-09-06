Huntly residents have until Monday to get their votes in on whether or not they want a curbside delivery service in their suburb.
The mail delivery vote was triggered by a growth in population at Huntly, with the number of homes doubling in the past six years, Australia Post says.
Kaitlin Hepworth, who has been a resident of Huntly for three years, said she was feeling more confident after two previous failed votes.
MORE NEWS:
"We are really happy with how everything's run this time," she said.
"We've had awesome communication with Australia Post workers, they've been really helpful whenever we've had someone come to us with an issue and they've been able to resolve just about everything.
"We obviously don't get live updates on where we're at or anything like that, we're just waiting for a result, which is a bit nerve wracking but hopefully we'll get across the line."
Australia Post workers door-knocked residents on August 12, and those who weren't home were given a red slip to be posted.
Any vote not cast would be counted as no.
OTHER NEWS:
Ms Hepworth said she was hopeful as many Huntly residents as possible would vote by Monday, September 11.
"If we can just get as many people to return their votes in this last week, then that could make the world of difference," she said.
"We're feeling pretty good and we're feeling like all of our effort that we put in this time around will hopefully make that difference."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.