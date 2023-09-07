Students at St Joseph's School Quarry Hill just can't wait to be the kings and queens of the stage in their latest production.
Audiences will be transported to the African savannah as the school performs the Lion King Junior stage show across two nights.
Following auditions earlier in the year, student William Esposito said he had been preparing to live his "childhood dream" and play Simba.
"I loved the movie a lot as a kid," he said.
"I've always wanted to play a role that allowed me to have fun on stage and I think I will get to do that.
"I look forward to making the crowd laugh and have a great time."
Performing Arts teacher Claire Sexton said crowds would experience the circle of life, the enduring friendships, and the lessons of responsibility and courage.
"The story is really important and we always encourage our students to make the best of what they've got," she said.
"We're all extremely excited to get on stage."
Ruby Goggin, who is playing the role of young Simba, has been practising her lines to prepare for this week's performance.
"It's going to be a very good show," she said. "I love all the songs."
Fellow student Christian Martin said his character Rafiki takes everyone on a journey of discovery.
"He tries to help people understand the circle of life, but in a very long and tedious way," he said.
Elijah Sexton, who will play Timon, said the message from The Lion King Jr was to always be grateful with what you had.
Join the senior students of St Joseph's Quarry Hill for a wild and unforgettable adventure at their second performance at 7pm on September 7.
They will be performing at the Capital Theatre and tickets can be purchased at bendigoregion.com.au/arts-culture-theatres/event/st-josephs-quarry-hill
