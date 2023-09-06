For the next two days, Bendigo will play host to Australia's dedicated agtech exhibition - AgSmart Expo.
The expo was launched by ACM Rural Events in 2022 to provide primary producers with an opportunity to connect with and learn more about the latest agricultural innovations.
This year the event has moved to a new location at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre on September 7 and 8.
Thousands attended the first event in Tamworth, NSW, to see the progressive products being offered by agtech start-ups and established machinery manufacturers.
ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent said the in-person indoor event was designed with a commercial focus on agtech, with trade exhibits and seminar sessions held across two days.
"Australian agriculture is on the move and the AgSmart Expo will place a spotlight on ground-breaking, more cost-efficient, and more effective farming practices that are more responsive to change, and ultimately more profitable," she said.
More than 50 exhibitors will showcase an array of technology including robotics, artificial intelligence in farming, farm management systems and ways to improve on-farm connectivity.
Ms Nugent said as the world's population grew and the cost of food and fibre production increased, Australia's agtech sector had the potential to change the face of farming.
"This event will provide insights into the future of Australian farming," she said.
"Our commercial philosophy has gained affirmation and excitement from the burgeoning Australian agtech industry as it seeks an opportunity to display, demonstrate, influence, and inform Australian farmers about adopting new technological advances and different practices in agriculture to drive future productivity and profitability for our farming nation.
"Adoption of agtech will ensure the industry can produce, supply, and store food and fibre sustainably."
Agtech is predicted to become Australia's next $100 billion industry by 2030 and Ms Nugent said creating an opportunity to explore what's on offer was hugely important.
"What we know is that digital aspects of agriculture technologies can be daunting for farmers and growers - it can be difficult to know where to start," she said.
"Our event includes a schedule of live demonstrations, seminars and a special Regional Angels 'Pitch to Paddock; focus on the biggest innovations in agtech, to give our visitors real opportunities to engage and learn."
Ms Nugent said the event aimed to bring together farmers, landholders, pastoralists and the agricultural industry.
"This event has attracted a number of national agricultural companies, agtech startups and leading industry and government organisations who are keen to enlighten and excite primary producers about key agtech trends, new machinery and equipment innovations, research and education," she said.
The expo is open daily from 9am.
Visit agsmartexpo.com.au for more information and tickets.
