UPDATE, September 7, 8.10am: The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its weather warning on Thursday morning.
The organisation said a strong and gusty southwesterly change will then move into the southwest of the state tonight (September 7) around the low pressure system, and then move through Bass Strait and coastal Victoria on Friday.
Locally damaging winds averaging between 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are still possible over the far southwest of the state from tonight, then expected to ease during Friday.
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 11.00am on September 7.
EARLIER: Residents in Kyneton and Daylesford are the first to be warned of potential wild weather heading their way by the end of the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology released a warning on September 6 for winds moving across the state on September 7.
It said a cold front would cross Victoria on Thursday (September 7) as a low pressure system develops over waters to the southwest of the state.
Strong northerly winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over the central ranges of Victoria, Grampians and Otways from Thursday morning.
Winds will increase during the late afternoon and evening over the higher terrain of Gippsland and north east of the state.
Locations which may be affected include Kyneton, Daylesford, Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, and Falls Creek.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
