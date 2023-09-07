UPDATE, September 8, 5.02pm: The previous severe weather warning for people in Central, South West and West and South Gippsland Forecast Districts has been cancelled.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a weakening low had blown into position over southeastern Bass Strait and was forecast to taper off further as it moved east during Friday night to Saturday.
The Victoria State Emergency Service advised people should still monitor weather warnings and forecasts at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency app, website and hotline (1800 226 226).
UPDATE, September 8, 8.25am: Severe weather warning advice has been released, warning residents to beware of hazards that could appear.
At 8.22am, the message on VicEmergency told people in parts of the south west, central and west Victoria and south Gippsland forecast districts to stay informed.
Locally damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of up to 110km/h over the southwest Victoria coast are likely to extend eastwards along coastal areas today, with a possible risk over the Geelong area and the Mornington Peninsula from mid-morning through to mid-afternoon.
West to southwesterly winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging wind gusts of around 90 to 100 km/h are possible over remaining southern parts of the state inland from the coast, including the greater Melbourne area, and West and South Gippsland after sunrise today and continuing into the afternoon.
Conditions are expected to ease over western parts of the state late this afternoon, over central parts including Melbourne during early evening and contract to only eastern parts of the state by late Friday evening, before easing early Saturday morning.
Residents are urged to stay informed and be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather.
Hazards include debris, trees down, and fallen power lines.
What you should do:
If you are driving:
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For severe weather related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
The next update is expected by 12pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
UPDATE, September 7, 8.10am: The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its weather warning on Thursday morning.
The organisation said a strong and gusty southwesterly change will then move into the southwest of the state tonight (September 7) around the low pressure system, and then move through Bass Strait and coastal Victoria on Friday.
Locally damaging winds averaging between 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are still possible over the far southwest of the state from tonight, then expected to ease during Friday.
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 11.00am on September 7.
EARLIER: Residents in Kyneton and Daylesford are the first to be warned of potential wild weather heading their way by the end of the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology released a warning on September 6 for winds moving across the state on September 7.
It said a cold front would cross Victoria on Thursday (September 7) as a low pressure system develops over waters to the southwest of the state.
Strong northerly winds averaging 50 to 60 km/h with damaging gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over the central ranges of Victoria, Grampians and Otways from Thursday morning.
Winds will increase during the late afternoon and evening over the higher terrain of Gippsland and north east of the state.
Locations which may be affected include Kyneton, Daylesford, Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, and Falls Creek.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm on September 6.
