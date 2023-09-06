Bendigo Advertiser
Eight clubs to be represented on Saturday's LVFNL grand final day

By Luke West
Updated September 6 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:54am
For the second year in a row Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo will meet in the LVFNL A grade netball grand final. Picture by Darren Howe
EIGHT clubs will be represented on Loddon Valley Football Netball League grand final day at Inglewood on Saturday.

