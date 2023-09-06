Eight clubs to be represented on Saturday's LVFNL grand final day

EIGHT clubs will be represented on Loddon Valley Football Netball League grand final day at Inglewood on Saturday.
Ten premierships will be up for grabs, with the grand final action beginning at 10am with the 15-under and C grade netball grand finals.
Marong is the club with the most representation on grand final day with six teams competing.
After winning all three football premierships last year - seniors, reserves and under-18s - the Panthers have the opportunity to do so again on Saturday.
The Panthers will play Pyramid Hill in the seniors and reserves grand finals and the East Loddon Rams in the under-18s.
The Rams were formed last year and made up primarily of players who go to the East Loddon P-12 College, which serves the towns of Dingee, Mitiamo, Raywood, Serpentine and surrounding areas.
As well as their three football teams, which are all undefeated, the Panthers also have their C grade, C reserve and B grade netball teams in grand finals.
Maiden Gully YCW will compete in five of the seven netball grand finals, including the A grade match against Mitiamo where the Eagles are vieing for back-to-back premierships.
FOOTBALL:
Under-18s - Marong v East Loddon, 10.30am.
Reserves - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 12.30pm.
Seniors - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 2.30pm.
NETBALL:
15-under - Calivil United v Bridgewater, 10am.
C grade - Maiden Gully YCW v Marong, 10am.
13-under - Calivil United v Maiden Gully YCW, 11.45am.
17-under - Bridgewater v BL-Serpentine, 11.45am.
C reserve - Marong v Maiden Gully YCW, 1.30pm.
B grade - Marong v Maiden Gully YCW, 1.30pm.
A grade - Maiden Gully YCW v Mitiamo, 3.15pm.
Marong - 6
Maiden Gully YCW - 5
Bridgewater - 2
Calivil United - 2
Pyramid Hill - 2
BL-Serpentine - 1
Mitiamo - 1
East Loddon Rams - 1
