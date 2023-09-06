Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo East Magpies win way through to finals weekend of VBL

By Luke West
Updated September 6 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:08am
The Bendigo East Magpies VBL team of Aaron Tomkins, Darren Burgess, Todd Matthews, Marc Smith, Leigh Graham and Brad Holland.
THE Bendigo East Magpies have won their way through to finals weekend in their Victorian Bowls League debut.

