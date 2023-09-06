Bendigo East Magpies win way through to finals weekend of VBL

THE Bendigo East Magpies have won their way through to finals weekend in their Victorian Bowls League debut.
The VBL finals will be played at the Traralgon Bowls Club from this Friday to Sunday, with the Magpies securing their berth after winning their section last weekend at Barham.
Eight teams will contest the finals, with the Magpies to be joined in section A by the Yarraville Footscray Dogs, Traralgon Lyrebirds and Ocean Grove Grovers.
The four finalists in section B are the Sebastopol Burras, Deer Park, Sunbury Xtreme and Brighton Blue Devils.
The Bendigo East team features Todd Matthews, Aaron Tomkins, club chairman Marc Smith, Darren Burgess, Brad Holland and Leigh Graham.
VBL matches comprise a combination of singles, pairs, triples and fours games.
Holland contested the singles; Tomkins and Holland teamed together in the pairs; Matthews, Smith and Burgess played in the triples; while the fours team was Matthews, Tomkins, Smith and Burgess.
By advancing to finals weekend the Magpies are already guaranteed to win at least $5000 in prizemoney, while if they go all the way and win the tournament they will collect $30,000.
"We've put a team together that is strong, so we were reasonably confident we'd be able to get through to this weekend," Smith said on Wednesday.
"We brought in Brad Holland from South Bendigo who is a former East bowler as not only a specialist singles player, but a damn good bowler.
"It's a high calibre quality of opposition, so we knew we needed that extra bit of strength that Brad provides."
Holland, who has recently been selected in the Victorian team for an upcoming Test series against Western Australia, won all three of his singles matches last weekend.
Bendigo East finished with a 2-1 record in its sectional play at Barham, beating the Barham Suns and Moama Steamers, but going down to Sunbury Xtreme.
The Magpies finished on top of section C to advance to finals weekend.
"It's exciting for the club to have a franchise in the VBL and a great opportunity to showcase Bendigo East as the premier bowls club in Bendigo," Smith said.
"Competing in this competition gives us a chance to build our profile, attract new members and really put ourselves out there as a club that people want to come and play at and show our professionalism.
"We had fantastic support up at Barham last week; we had probably 20 of our members make the trip up to watch the competition last Saturday.
"To have that support was great and I would think outside of Barham we probably had the largest contingent of support... competing at that next level is just fantastic."
Bendigo East will begin its finals weekend campaign in Traralgon at 6pm Friday against the Ocean Grove Grovers.
East will then play the Yarraville Footscray Dogs from 9am Saturday, followed by a clash against the host club Traralgon Lyrebirds from 2pm.
The top two teams from each section will qualify for the semi-finals on Sunday, with the two winners to then meet in the grand final.
ROUND 1 - Bendigo East 52 lt Sunbury Xtreme 67.
Singles - won 21-18.
Pairs - lost 9-17.
Triples - lost 9-19.
Fours - drew 13-13.
ROUND 2 - Bendigo East 66 def Barham Suns 40.
Singles - won 21-12.
Pairs - lost 13-15.
Triples - won 21-6.
Fours - won 11-7.
ROUND 3 - Bendigo East 70 def Moama Steamers 43.
Singles - won 21-10.
Pairs - won 14-9.
Triples - lost 14-18.
Fours - won 21-6.
