AFTER some of the best results of his road running career in recent weeks, Echuca's Archie Reid is gearing up for more athletics duels.
The 22-year-old put in a brilliant run last Sunday to be runner-up in the Burnley half-marathon (21.1km), raced along the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne.
Reid clocked a time of 1:05.00 as Box Hill's Andre Waring charged to victory in 1:04.27.
"Andre broke clear about six ks (kilometres) into the race," Reid said.
"I thought about chasing him down, but Andre was going too quick.
"It was too risky to try and match his pace and possibly blow up."
Reid was able to maintain a steady rate each kilometre and hold off challengers, which included Bendigo team-mate Nathan Stoate, who was third in 1:05.15.
Confidence for Reid soared after sixth placing in 1:05:31 at the Australian half-marathon championships a few weeks ago.
"That was a really tough hit-out. It was about 23 degrees, but I was really pleased with how well I ran and finished the race," he said of the Sunshine Coast duel.
Bendigo team-mate Andy Buchanan was runner-up in that contest.
"The Burnley race was not easy, but I felt really strong the whole way," Reid said.
This season Reid has put together a significant block of training at home in Echuca, and also done plenty of racing.
He played a key role in Bendigo Region, aka Bats, being back-to-back premiers in the men's premier division of the On-backed XCR series.
The terrain for a lot of those races was hilly, but Reid also excelled on the roads.
Not only is Reid continuing to build leg strength, but also work on race plans.
"There is the consistency in training and racing that I have been able to do this year.
"It's also about being patient and working toward competing for as long as I can."
It's road-running where Reid has often shone, whether it be in Launceston, Lucerne, Valencia, Bendigo, Melbourne or the Sunshine Coast.
Upcoming targets include The Tan Relays on September 16 which will be the finale to the XCR season.
"Another race will be Run Prix Melbourne on September 24," said Reid.
There will be a prize pool of $12,000 up for grabs as athletes race 10km on the Formula 1 grand prix circuit at Albert Park.
"Another goal is the Zatopek 10 in the track season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.