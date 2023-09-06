Two St Francis of the Fields students impressed at recent School Sport Australia carnivals.
Etta Place helped the Victorian 12-and-under girls Australian Rules team win the gold medal at Lavington, while Milanke Haasbroek finished 12th in the under-10 2000m at the cross-country championships in Canberra.
Place and her Victorian team-mates rallied from a two-point loss to Western Australia in the first round to go through the rest of the carnival undefeated.
The Vics edged out New South Wales by four points and Queensland by 15 points, before scoring strong wins over the Northern Territory by 114 points, the ACT by 19 points and South Australia by 29 points.
They finished equal-top of the ladder with New South Wales and they shared the gold medal.
Place, who was named vice-captain of the state side, started the carnival on the wing, but was moved forward late in the tournament where she kicked five goals.
"I like playing on the wing better,'' Place said. "I kicked five goals, but I think I missed six goals."
A Brisbane Lions fan, Place said her family, school and friends had been a great support.
Place started playing football at Auskick level and graduated to the BJFL with St Francis.
She plans to make the move to Sandhurst for under-14s next year.
"I love playing footy and winning is the best part,'' she said with a smile.
Haasbroek qualified for the national cross-country carnival after she finished second at the state titles in the Yarra Valley earlier this year.
At the state titles she ran 8:54 for the 2km.
The conditions and course in Canberra were different for the nationals and Haasbroek showed great improvement to run a slashing 7:34 for the 2km.
"It was a hillier course at the nationals, but it was easier because at the state race the course was muddy and really rough,'' Haasbroek said.
"It was a lot of fun and I was happy with my time."
New South Wales' Brooklyn McWilliams won the race in 7:06. Haasbroek was the second Victorian across the line and her time was just 19 seconds outside of a medal.
With the cross-country season winding down, Haasbroek is about to turn her attention to a summer season of track racing where she will concentrate on the 800m and 1500m.
"I like running on the track, but cross-country is my favourite,'' Haasbroek admitted.
"I'd love to go to nationals again next year."
