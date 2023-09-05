The next coach of South Bendigo has a solid platform to launch towards the top of the BFNL tree, according to outgoing coach Nathan Horbury.
Sunday's elimination final loss to Eaglehawk was Horbury's final game in charge of the Bloods.
After five years as senior coach, Horbury informed club hierarchy midway through the season that he would pass on the coaching baton at season's end.
It's more than likely the star midfielder has played his last game in the BFNL. Horbury and his family are likely to relocate to Queensland.
"We're pretty certain we're going to head north (to Queensland),'' Horbury said.
"There's still some water to go under the bridge, but it's something we really want to do."
Horbury took over as coach in 2019 and in his five-year reign the Bloods regained the respect of the Bendigo footy world.
In 2022 he led the club back to the finals for the first time since 2012 and they played finals again this season.
"To play in two finals series considering where we started from is something I am proud of,'' Horbury said.
"It's a great group of people at the club and I enjoyed my time coaching the club.
"The support I had around the club was fantastic - Rick Townsend, Gary Bath and Neale Torpey - were massive for me and they helped drive what we wanted to achieve.
"Hopefully, the club can find a coach that can take the boys to the next level because they're a great bunch of lads who have shown a lot of character.
"(When I started) respect was something we wanted to achieve.
"It's been a challenge, but I feel as though we do have that respect and it's onwards and upwards from here for the club."
Horbury said the Bloods have the top-line talent to challenge the top three teams in the BFNL.
He said the club would need to bolster its depth if it's to take the next step.
"When sides are going well you see that their reserves are stacked and there's plenty of pressure for spots coming from underneath,'' he said.
"We don't have that at the moment, but hopefully we can build that bottom end and create some pressure for spots."
The lack of depth was telling in Sunday's elimination final loss to Eaglehawk.
The Bloods' top-shelf midfielders all had big games, but the club didn't get enough out of its lower-ranked players to get over Eaglehawk.
"Execution of skills in some passages of play hurt us,'' Horbury admitted.
"At times we were transitioning the footy really well, but one kick or one handball would let us down. Eaglehawk capitalised on those mistakes and, credit to them, they were too good.
"We got back to the brand of footy we wanted to play, but we couldn't do it for long enough and Eaglehawk got on top of us."
If it was the last time Horbury pulled on a red and white jumper, he departs the BFNL as one of the best midfielders of the modern era.
His ball-winning ability and precise kicking caused opposition coaches plenty of headaches.
"I couldn't speak highly enough of Bendigo footy,'' Horbury said.
"It's a great competition, with great footballers and I've really enjoyed playing in the league."
