The Daylesford Speedway Association is unsure what more it needs to do in order to reopen its track after a horrific racing death earlier this year.
President Steven Haynes said he was looking for some direction after several setbacks.
"I am on the phone and in meetings trying to make it go forward and no one's telling us which way to go," he said.
Since the death of Stephen 'Dougo' Douglas, who was killed in a crash while racing at a meet in February 2023, the track has been closed.
The Coroner is currently investigating the incident.
Mr Haynes said without a clear direction, he is limited in what he is able to work on.
"I can't even go to a company now and say 'right, I need to do upgrades, can you give me this'?" he said.
"No company is going to give you any sort of grants or any sort of funding when the council is holding you back."
Mr Haynes said the track meets the minimum safety requirements and has liability insurance, so he is unsure why they have not been allowed to open.
The next speedway season will start in October.
Last year, the club had an agreement with the Mortlake Speedway Club to use their facilities.
Mr Haynes said the club is still working out if they will be able to hold any other races at different tracks this year.
He said without the money made on race days, the club's future is on the rocks.
"If there's no money and no grants, unfortunately the oldest running speedway in Victoria will be shut."
Looking for funding
Commentator Paul Cleveland has been searching for funding to upgrade at the track.
Ideally he would like to see a concrete wall built around the track, and anticipates this will cost either $1500 or $4000 depending on which type of wall they decide to build.
Mr Cleveland said he wanted to open the track with the new wall - a concrete wall could prevent cars from rolling in the future, he said.
Over the last nine months, Mr Cleveland has heard of a number of tracks around the country such as Mildura and Darlington receiving funding to build similar infrastructure.
Mr Cleveland said this has been a long-running discussion with the council - the first funding application for a wall he could find was from 1992.
"All these tracks are getting their grants all over Australia and our grant is just forgotten," he said.
Mr Cleveland said he is hoping to receive money from the state government to help the club get the wall in place.
An important history
The Daylesford Speedway was built in the late 1950s by two returned servicemen, Kim Walker and Keith Cole.
Mr Cleveland said soldiers would often use the space to build community and help deal with the aftermath of World War II.
"From all over Australia soldiers would come down, bringing cars from New South Wales or Queensland just to come down and drive," he said.
"It's the only track in Australia that has this history."
The track has a memorial stone for the founding members of the speedway who "created rugged bushland into a hot rod track", and one of the very first cars that went around the track is still parked nearby.
The picture of the first race on the speedway is also on the memorial stone.
Daylesford Speedway has always been the home base for the first car, which was taken across the country for races and closer to the end of its life was used to train junior drivers.
Council waiting for more checks
Hepburn Shire Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said the council is not opposed to starting racing again, but there needs to be more checks before they can give the go ahead.
"One of them is having an entity sign off that the track is safe, and we're not satisfied that we've got that yet," Mr Thomas said.
"There are some other bits and pieces, but they will just take some time."
Mr Thomas said he understood the frustration, "(b)ut I don't think anyone wants them returning straight away until it's all been worked through around what happened and making sure it can be avoided in the future."
A Coroner's report into the incident is still pending and Mr Cleveland said he has seen a preliminary report.
Mr Thomas said the council does not need a Coroner's report to give the go-ahead to open the track.
"We will need to work through what else can be put in place to satisfy ourselves," he said.
If Daylesford Speedway are looking to make upgrades to the track, Mr Thomas said the council would also play a role in advocating for funding.
Speedway Australia, which announced it would conduct an investigation into the crash death in March - stating at the time it would not issue a racing permit to the Daylesford Speedway until it was completed - was emailed for comment.
