The deterioration of of regional roads following the October 2022 floods will be among the subjects on the agenda at a road safety forum in Bendigo on Wednesday, September 6.
Members of the public are being invited to attend the Victorian Transport Association's (VTA) regional road safety forum to hear from safety experts and voice their concerns over the state of the roads they travel on.
The VTA, which represents the state's freight and logistics industry, will team up with the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, WorkSafe Victoria and Victoria Police to deliver important road safety updates from the state's key transport and safety authorities.
The VTA has been particularly vocal in recent times on the condition of the state's regional roads, especially in the aftermath of last year's floods which wreaked havoc on the state's road freight network.
VTA CEO Peter Anderson said the Regional Forums offered VTA members, freight and logistics operators, and the general motoring community the opportunity to advance important conversations on how road safety can be improved for the betterment of all road users.
"Regional Victoria is a vital part of the state's transport network as well as a major contributor to the economic health and vitality of the Victorian economy," Mr Anderson said.
"It's critical we factor regional perspectives into our thinking when it comes to transport planning.
"As an industry group the VTA represents the whole of Victoria, not just Melbourne.
"These forums are but one way that we seek to directly connect with regional operators and the communities they work and travel in, so that our feedback and perspectives to policymakers and those writing legislation is relevant, informed, and representative."
Mr Anderson said the forums were also a great way to meet and network with fellow operators in the area.
They are also a chance to hear from stakeholders involved with initiatives to make regional roads safer and more productive for freight operators.
The Bendigo Regional Forum, sponsored by TWUSUPER, will be held at the Bendigo District RSL, 73-75 Havilah Road, Long Gully on Wednesday, September 6.
It includes a light breakfast and is free to attend. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
There will also be an optional Oversize Over Mass Load Restraint Workshop available for freight operators in and around the area.
The forum runs from 7.30am to 9am.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.