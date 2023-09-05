Bendigo Advertiser
Dominant Dodgers strike first blood in grand final series

Updated September 5 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 2:00pm
Falcons' Brad Muns is tagged out during game one of the BBA division one grand final series. Pictures by Darren Howe
Dodgers is one win away from the Bendigo Baseball Association division one premiership after a commanding performance in game one of the grand final series.

