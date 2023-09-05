Dominant Dodgers strike first blood in grand final series

Dodgers is one win away from the Bendigo Baseball Association division one premiership after a commanding performance in game one of the grand final series.
Dodgers dominated Falcons 12-3 and look set to claim the title in game two this Sunday.
The catalyst for the game one victory was a superb offensive performance and another brilliant pitching effort from Aaron Petri.
The home side raced to a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Falcons scored twice in the top of the third thanks to a Mick Peters home run. However, they couldn't build on the momentum.
Dodgers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game to bed.
Petri struck out eight batters in five innings and restricted Falcons to just four hits.
Dodgers' defence was rock solid. They only made one error for the game compared to Falcons' six.
Dodgers had nine hits for the game, with Rod Baulch and Nick Whatley having two hits each.
Game two of the best of three series will be played at Strathfieldsaye this Sunday.
Scots advanced to the division two grand final after scoring a big win over Bendigo East in the preliminary final.
Scots set the tone by scoring seven runs in the first inning, including a grand slam home run from Matt Van Run, and led 12-0 in the middle of the third before cruising to a 18-7 victory.
Troy Henderson, Sasha Hayes and Ryan Spokes had three hits each for Scots.
Scots pitcher Marc Brownlee shut down East's offence, throwing six strikeouts in five innings.
Best for Bendigo East was Dillon Stiff with three hits.
Scots will play Dodgers Tigers in the grand final.
In division three, Falcons White defeated Bendigo East in the preliminary final to set up a grand final date with Dodgers Devils.
In the juniors, Dodgers claimed the under-16 and the under-14 premierships.
In the under-16s, Dodgers Tigers edged out Falcons 10-6 after they scored eight runs in the final inning
The under-14 grand final was lopsided, with Dodgers Devils outclassing Falcons 17-5.
In the under-12 grand final, Bendigo East Bulls defeated club mates Bendigo East Bears.
