A Bendigo man has lost his licence for 12 months and must forfeit a thick ratchet strap after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with weapon and another of drug driving.
Dale Kent has been placed on a community corrections order for 12 months with conviction.
Kent must also complete 50 hours of community work as well as take part in programs for drug abuse and dependency and mental health.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the assault with weapon charge related to an incident against someone known to Kent in November 2022 outside a Kangaroo Flat address.
READ MORE:
He told the court he was acting to defend his mother before Magistrate Trieu Huynh told Kent "this is not a case of justifying your behaviour".
"Don't take the law into your own hands," he said.
The drug driving charge related to a positive methylamphetamine result from an oral fluid test conducted on April 17, 2022, in Maldon.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh told Kent he "needed to be a better role model for (his) sons".
"You could get locked up and deprive your kids of a father and your partner of a partner," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.