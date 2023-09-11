Bendigo Advertiser
Man fronts Bendigo court for assault with weapon, drug driving

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
September 12 2023 - 5:00am
Bendigo Magistrate tells man to not take law into his own hands. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo man has lost his licence for 12 months and must forfeit a thick ratchet strap after pleading guilty to a charge of assault with weapon and another of drug driving.

