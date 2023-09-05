Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) is hoping a walk in the fresh air might encourage women to speak about their health.
This Women's Health Week, BCHS has and will hold a number of walks across the city in hopes people will feel more comfortable asking questions and discussing their health journey or concerns.
A group of walkers gathered and braved the windy morning on September 5 for a walk around Lake Weeroona.
"We've done what we call 'wellness walks' a few times now and I think they work well," BCHS Health Promotion and Community Engagement officer Steph Paddon said.
MORE NEWS:
"It's about getting out of the house and getting that social interaction.
"Even if it's just to catch up with people or you'd like to talk to one of our staff members, you can do either really.
"We've had really good feedback when we held walks for This Girl Can and other initiatives, so we thought why not do it for Women's Health Week."
BCHS's Dr Karishma Kaur encouraged women to take time this week to check in with their health.
"If you identify as a woman, you form a very important part of our society," Dr Kaur said.
"You raise a society. You're a friend, a daughter, a mother, a sister, so it's very important that you look after yourself both physically and mentally.
"If you have any health concerns, come and see us at Bendigo Community Health Services. We're here to help."
If you'd like to take part, you can find the group walking around Lake Neangar on September 6 and Kennington Reservoir on September 7.
Both sessions will start at 9am and run for an hour.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.