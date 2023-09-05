No fuss, no fanfare, they just get the job done.
Dylan Hanley and Oscar Madden don't get as many statistics as Billy Evans and Noah Wheeler.
They won't feature in highlight reels like Clayton Holmes and Lewin Davis.
Without a doubt, key defenders Hanley and Madden are every bit as important as Evans, Wheeler, Holmes and Davis.
That was proven in Sunday's 31-point elimination final win over South Bendigo.
The Bloods had as much of the ball as the Borough and had five more inside 50s (55-50), but the Borough back six, with Hanley and Madden leading the way, restricted South to just 71 points.
South's star forwards Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants, who kicked 120 goals between them in the home and away season, were held to two goals and one goal respectively.
"Dylan (Hanley) has had a fantastic year,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"He's had an unlucky run with injuries the past couple of years, so for him to be getting through most of this year is a credit to him.
"What Oscar Madden has done is quite extraordinary. He returned to senior footy nine months after an ACL injury.
"He had his knee reco in October last year, so to get back in the timeframe he has, and to be playing the footy he is, is a great effort.
"Dylan and Oscar were outstanding (in the elimination final). Stroobs and (Brock) Harvey are quality players, so to keep them to three goals between them was huge for us."
Fittingly, Hanley led the Borough off the field after his 100th game for the club.
Matheson said Hanley had hardly been beaten all season.
"Joel Brett might have kicked a few on him the first time we played Golden Square, but that's about it,'' Matheson said.
"Considering the amount of time Clayton (Holmes) has missed, Oscar missed the first half of the year and now the injury to Charlie (Langford), Dylan has had some big match-ups all year and he's done a great job.
"He's clearly one of the best defenders in the competition."
At the other end of the ground, a rejuvenated Darcy Richards sparked the Borough forward line with four goals.
Richards missed the final three games of the home and away season because of a frustrating suspension.
"Full credit to Darcy,'' Matheson said.
"He didn't sulk, he worked really hard and he's probably in better condition than he was before the suspension.
"To slot back into a final and probably play his best game for the season was a great effort."
The only negative for the Hawks on Sunday was wayward kicking in front of goal.
They should have had the game put to bed by midway through the third quarter, but they left the door ajar for the Bloods.
South had a chance to get within 15 points early in the final quarter, but a set shot from Harvey hit the post.
"We could have made it easier for ourselves if we had taken our chances in the third quarter,'' Matheson admitted.
"That meant we had to fend off South's challenge early in the last quarter, but overall I was pretty happy with how we played.
"To score 100 to 110 points after only kicking 40 points last week was really pleasing."
Matheson said star midfielder Kal Geary would return from a hamstring injury for Sunday's first semi-final clash with Strathfieldsaye.
However, another key Hawk faces a race against time to prove his fitness.
"He'll be right to play this week,'' Matheson said of Geary.
"Sam Harper (calf) will be the player who will have to get through training to play.
"(Bendigo Pioneers') Charlie Hillier will be available and Sam O'Shannessy will be available after suspension."
