Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Dylan Hanley, Oscar Madden earn high praise from Eaglehawk coach

By Adam Bourke
September 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No fuss, no fanfare, they just get the job done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.