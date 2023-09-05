Bendigo Advertiser
Crone to play against NSW in pre-season one-day matches

September 5 2023 - 10:30am
Former Bendigo District Cricket Association player Xavier Crone has been named in the Victorian squad to play three pre-season one-day matches against New South Wales.

