Crone to play against NSW in pre-season one-day matches

Former Bendigo District Cricket Association player Xavier Crone has been named in the Victorian squad to play three pre-season one-day matches against New South Wales.
Crone, who opens the bowling for Carlton at Premier Cricket level, is in a Victorian squad of 15 that includes ex-Bendigo Cricket Club junior Sam Elliott (Fitzroy-Doncaster) and Maryborough product Cam McClure (Essendon).
The Vics will play NSW in three one-day matches at Sydney Olympic Park on September 8, 10 and 12.
Peter Handscomb will captain the team, while Scott Boland returns to the state team after being part of the Ashes squad.
"It's an exciting time as the season gets closer, and the boys are keen to get out onto the field and into some competitive cricket," Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey, said.
"Our players were fantastic throughout last season, and this trip now provides a great opportunity to get into the swing of things before the season commences.
"We are really excited to have not only Pete back from England, where he had a fantastic campaign in the County Championship, but also Scott, who will be looking to build off the back of his time in the Ashes.
"It's the start of our journey this year and another step for us to keep building on what we achieved last season."
Victorian squad: Peter Handscomb (c) (St Kilda), Ashley Chandrasinghe (Casey-South Melbourne), Tom Rogers (Ringwood), Jon Merlo (St Kilda), Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne), Sam Harper (Melbourne), Dylan Brasher (Footscray), Sam Elliott (Fitzroy-Doncaster), Tom O'Donnell (Essendon), Scott Boland (Frankston Peninsula), Fergus O'Neill (Melbourne), Xavier Crone (Carlton), Cam McClure (Essendon), Ruwantha Kellapotha (Casey-South Melbourne), Wil Parker (Richmond).
