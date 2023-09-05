A trip to the doctor can be a daunting experience for any toddler, so any method of putting young minds at ease is going to be welcomed.
Monash University medical students are doing what they can to ensure younger generations do not dread a trip to their local GP with a special visit to the classroom.
On Monday, September 4, Bendigo Violet Street Primary School students were paid a visit by the Monash team and their friend Big Ted as part of the university's Teddy Bear Hospital program.
"We've had them here a few times now and we always get great feedback," foundation and grade one teacher Rachael Quarrier said.
"It's fantastic because it gives the students a deeper understanding of real life situations they could find themselves in."
MORE NEWS:
Throughout the afternoon on September 4, groups of students rotated through activity stations that demonstrated different parts of the medical field.
From learning about asthma to what is involved in the lead up and during surgery and even decorating their own finger casts, there was plenty for the students to take in.
Monash University 3B medical student and program co-ordinator Maham Ahmed said there were a lot of benefits from the visit for students of all ages .
"We want to alleviate 'white coat fever' and make sure these kids are comfortable with the procedures and the equipment used during them," she said.
"It's all about having fun in a hands-on way and it really does help."
Ms Ahmed said it was also good for the medical students.
"We're able to learn how to interact with young patients," she said.
"You need to use the right language and make sure they understand what you're going to do.
"Usually we don't do paediatrics until later in our course, so it's good to have this exposure so early on."
The students were encouraged to bring along their own teddy bears and learn how to make them feel better, as well as help Big Ted with their injuries and illnesses.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.