If Saturday's BFNL qualifying final was anything to go by, Golden Square's future is in safe hands.
While Square's "big names" like Tom Toma, Jack Geary, Jon Coe and Jake Thrum were key contributors in the win over Strathfieldsaye, it was the efforts of a number of players aged 22-and-under that were most impressive.
Hugh Freckleton (19), Ricky Monti (20), Jack Stewart (20), Jack Hickman (21), Braydon Vaz (21), Zavier Murley (21), Brodie James (21), Jack Threlfall (21) Tom Strauch (22), Harry Burke (22), Zack Shelton (22) looked comfortable on the big stage of a BFNL final.
None more so than midfielder Hickman.
The Bendigo Pioneers graduate had 20 possessions, five marks, six tackles and five clearances to be Square's most impactful midfielder.
Golden Square coach Christian Carter said Hickman was built for finals footy.
"Jack's a quiet kid and footy is probably not his main priority, but he's such a competitor,'' Carter said of Hickman.
"He has exceptional pace and he's as hard as a cat's head. He's willing to compete and his work ethic is enormous.
"He's exciting and he has a lot going for him. His will to compete is the biggest one, he hates losing and wants to win."
Hickman's ability to burst from stoppage helped set up Square's 26-point win.
"Jack is a point of difference,'' Carter said.
"On the QEO there's a lot of space in that centre square at times.
"At centre stoppages, if you can exit at pace and get the ball forward it can be a real weapon for you.
"We play Jack across half-back at times as well and his speed out of defence can be hard to combat."
In defence, Harry Burke was given the unenviable task of playing on Strathfieldsaye star Lachlan Sharp.
For the second time this year, Burke did a great job of restricting Sharp's impact.
Sharp finished with 11 possessions and 2.1 and now has 95 goals for the season.
"Harry competes well and one-on-one he's a great defender,'' Carter said.
"As good as Harry was, I thought it was a collective effort by our back six.
"Jayden (Burke) did a good job on (Jack) Exell, Jon Coe played his role and I thought Zac Shelton was good all day as well."
One of the most pleasing signs for Square on Saturday was the form of forward Joel Brett.
After a quiet finals series in 2022 by his own high standards, Brett kicked four goals in a brilliant battle with Storm defender Mitch Hallinan.
"I thought Joel was great for us,'' Carter said.
"He's a tough match-up, he kicked four goals, probably missed a couple of opportunities and also had a hand in a few more goals.
"We're pretty happy with our forward mix at the moment. Braydon Vaz and Hugh Freckleton competed well as talls and Hamish Morcom played a crucial role on (Luke) Webb.
"Liam Barrett has been really important for us since going forward. We have a good balance."
The Bulldogs now prepare for Saturday's second semi-final clash with Sandhurst at the QEO.
The prize for the winner is direct entry to the grand final on September 23.
