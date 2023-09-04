Bendigo Advertiser
Cohuna family takes home $2.5M thanks to Father's Day gift

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 5 2023 - 9:40am, first published 8:29am
Staff from Cohuna Papers Plus celebrating the win. Picture supplied
Staff from Cohuna Papers Plus celebrating the win. Picture supplied

A Cohuna man will have a Father's Day to remember after unwrapping a winning TattsLotto ticket from his wife worth $2.5 million.

