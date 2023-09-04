A Cohuna man will have a Father's Day to remember after unwrapping a winning TattsLotto ticket from his wife worth $2.5 million.
The northern Victorian held one of the eight division one winning entries in TattsLotto drawn Saturday, September 2.
When an official from The Lott called to confirm the win, the wife of the doting dad relayed how the winning discovery came about and described it as one to remember.
"We've never won anything," she said.
"I heard Cohuna Papers Plus had sold a division one winning ticket and I had to check the ticket immediately. I thought, 'what are the chances?!'"
She said the win wouldn't be kept just between the couple.
"We're definitely going to divide it amongst all of us (her family)," she said.
"We're going to share the love."
Cohuna Papers Plus owner Bernice Mackenzie said the division one winning entry had created a tremendous buzz in the town with many locals wishing they were the winner.
"It's very exciting for our newsagency and the local Cohuna community," she said.
"We always love selling winning tickets and even better when its division one because it creates such a buzz.
"We had many customers come in to check their tickets wondering if they were the mystery winner as the ticket was unregistered for more than two days."
