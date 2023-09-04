Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Gisborne Telstra store targeted by thieves taking $1300 watch

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 5 2023 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released an image of a man and a woman who may be able to assist with enquiries. Picture by Victoria Police
Police have released an image of a man and a woman who may be able to assist with enquiries. Picture by Victoria Police

Police need help from the public after thieves take off with a watch worth more than $1200.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.