Police need help from the public after thieves take off with a watch worth more than $1200.
Investigators believe the shop in Gisborne was targeted on August 16.
MORE NEWS:
It is believed offenders went to the Telstra store on Hamilton Street at about 10.47am and stole an Apple Watch valued at $1299.
Police have released an image of a man and a woman who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gisborne police on 5428 2640, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
