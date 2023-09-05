Bendigo Lego User Group are hitting the road with their city favourite Lego mosaic, eyeing off a massive build at the Deni Ute Muster.
The mosaic, comprising more than 36,000 individual Lego pieces, will see participants contribute their own plate to a 3.6 metres wide by 3.1 metres high masterpiece.
While not wanting to give away the secret design, group president and Lego ambassador Kara Harris said the finished piece would be "iconic" to Deniliquin.
"When you're about halfway through, you get an idea of what the picture is," Ms Harris said.
"But it will definitely be an icon ... iconic to Deni."
The Bendigo LEGO User Group was set up around nine years ago as a place for LEGO lovers to unite and share their passion for the brick, and has run other mosaics including in Hargreaves Mall and another planned during the BLOOM festival.
"We've done quite a few events, but Deni Ute Muster is a fun one," Ms Harris said.
The mosaic will be built at the Family Lawn at the 2023 Deni Ute Muster.
The muster attracts almost 20,000 people to Deniliquin and features everything from bull riding to circle work and live music performances from some of Australia's biggest acts - and overseas stars as well.
This year's event will held from September 29 to September 30.
