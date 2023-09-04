Bendigo Advertiser
Court hears charge of sex crime against child in Bendigo CBD

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 4:00am
A man who pleaded guilty to a sex crime against a child in the Bendigo CBD is behind bars. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man who pleaded guilty to a sex crime against a child in the Bendigo CBD is behind bars. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

It took two days for a man released from jail to reoffend in the Bendigo CBD - in what his lawyer called an "abhorrent" and "morally repugnant" crime.

