AFL Premiership Cup to be on display at BFNL grand final day

Updated September 4 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 5:00pm
The AFL Premiership Cup. Picture by Jim Aldersey
Footy fanatics will have the chance to pose with the most cherished and iconic piece of silverware in our great sport on BFNL grand final day.

