AFL Premiership Cup to be on display at BFNL grand final day

Footy fanatics will have the chance to pose with the most cherished and iconic piece of silverware in our great sport on BFNL grand final day.
The QEO will host an extra special spectator on Bendigo's biggest day of footy, with the AFL Premiership Cup to be on display.
The visit is part of the annual Toyota AFL Premiership Tour that will visit four states and territories across a three-week journey ahead of the grand final.
Communities in regional Victoria, including Swan Hill, Horsham, Stawell and Wyndham, will welcome the Cup before its voyage concludes in Bendigo.
AFL executive general manager of customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said it was great to have the 2023 AFL Premiership Cup hit the road and travel to new regions and fans across the country.
"The AFL is thrilled to welcome the return of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour, which will amplify this year's finals fever in towns and cities, including Tasmania and Canberra, for the first time," Rogers said.
"More than seven million fans have attended AFL games across the country this season, and we are excited that we can share one of our game's most prestigious pieces of silverware with footy-mad locals in their own backyards."
Toyota Australia chief marketing officer Vin Naidoo said the Premiership Cup Tour is a fantastic opportunity for footy fans across the country to experience the finals atmosphere.
"Toyota is delighted to be supporting the Tour again and taking the Cup to a host of metro and regional townships as a way to thank them for their continued and invaluable contribution to the game," Naidoo said.
"Grassroots football clubs are the heartbeat of many communities in Australia, and we look forward to seeing our vehicles on the road carrying the iconic Cup throughout the country."
Sydney Swans legend Josh Kennedy has been announced as the Cup's ambassador.
The 290-game star midfielder is a three-time Swans best and fairest (2012, 2015 and 2016), including in their premiership season of 2012.
The Cup has already begun its route to Bendigo, with it visiting Hobart on Tuesday.
The BFNL grand final is on Saturday, September 23.
