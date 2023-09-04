Bendigo East Swimming Club members produced some encouraging results at the weekend's 2023 Victorian Age Championships.
Bendigo East had 11 swimmers qualify for the event and 10 compete at the Melbourne Sports Aquatic Centre.
At the conclusion of the carnival, Bendigo East ranked 18th in the state in the men's results and 30th in the women's.
Exciting teenager Henry Allan led the way with two medals.
Allan slashed 3.14 seconds off his personal best time in winning gold in the 15-year-old 200m backstroke.
He also claimed a silver medal in the 15-year-old 100m backstroke.
Mac Malone smashed his personal best by 2.14 seconds in finsihing fourth in the 13-year-old 200m backstroke.
Malone also made the final of the 13-year-old 200m backstroke where he finished eighth.
The good form in backstroke events continued when Cody Bird broke his personal best by 0.5 of a second in the 15-year-old 200m backstroke.
India Paleg was another East swimmer to produce a personal best time.
Paleg was seventh in the 15-year-old 100m breaststroke in a time 1.16 seconds quicker than she's swam before.
Paleg was also eighth in the 15-year-old 200m breaststroke.
Steph Moran had a good weekend at MSAC.
She was fifth in the 17-year-old 200m butterfly and 10th in the 15-18-year-old 400m freestyle.
Austin Robbins was 14th in the men's 15-18-year-old 400m individual medley, while Sebastian Mansfield completed a solid carnival with fifth in the 13-year-old 200m breaststroke and seventh in the 100m breaststroke.
Bendigo East head coach John Jordan was proud of the way his squad members performed at the state age championships.
"The club will have several competitors represented at the 2023 Australian short course completion in Sydney from September 13-17,'' Jordan said.
"This will close the short course season with the anticipated long course (summer) season beginning soon after."
