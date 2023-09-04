Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Exciting start to CV League One finals series

By Adam Bourke
September 4 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Strathfieldsaye Colts United is the first team through to the League One Women's grand final after it survived a six-goal semi-final thriller on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.