Strathfieldsaye Colts United is the first team through to the League One Women's grand final after it survived a six-goal semi-final thriller on Sunday.
The reigning champions defeated Spring Gully United 4-2 in an enthralling contest at Strathfieldsaye.
While Colts earn a week off ahead of the grand final, the Reds take on Shepparton United in this weekend's preliminary final after Shepparton United edged out Tatura 1-0 in the first semi-final.
The first 20 minutes of the second semi-final was electric, with four goals scored.
Colts great Rebecca Berry opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Gully's Paige Conder was in the right spot to tap in a goal after some find lead-up work from Letesha Bawden.
Berry made it 2-1 for Colts in the 16th minute, but three minutes later scores were level again when talented Spring Gully youngster Isabella Monotti pounced on a Colts error in defence and found the back of the net.
Both teams pushed for a third goal, but the opposing defences stood firm until the dying seconds of the first-half.
Colts' Liz Watkins, who gave Gully headaches all day, gave her side the momentum when she scored in the 44th minute.
After leading 3-2 at the break, Colts made a bright start to the second half and were rewarded when Maddie Ridsdale finished some fine team play with a brilliant header.
Spring Gully needed something special to get back into the game, but Colts' defence closed down their attacking thrusts.
The home side celebrated a 4-2 victory and a second-straight grand final appearance.
"It was always going to be a really good game and, thankfully, we came out on top,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry said.
"Everyone was switched on and played their roles. I thought our defence did a great job to hold Letesha Bawden and Paige Conder as well as they could.
"After losing the League Cup final there's a real hunger in the group to make sure it doesn't happen again in the finals."
Spring Gully United coach Simon Smith said his side played well for the opening 45 minutes.
"We were very competitive in the first half, but we probably faded a bit in the second half,'' Smith said.
"We lost our centre-back and centre-forward to injuries, which didn't help, but to be fair we probably deserved to get beaten."
A lone second-half goal from Maria Villani was enough for Shepparton United to edge out Tatura in the first semi-final.
Winners of the League Cup last month, Shepparton United remains in the hunt for a second trophy for the year.
FC Eaglehawk survived a marathon penalty shoot-out to end Shepparton United's season and earn a place in the final four.
A Jesse Parker goal in the 20th minute for Eaglehawk was cancelled out by a Ryan Brooks penalty for Shepparton United early in the second half.
United's hopes suffered a huge blow midway through the second half when centre-back Lewis Coyle was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the game.
The Hawks pushed for a match-winning goal in the final 20 minutes, but United's 10 men did a sterling job to hold the Hawks out.
The game went to extra time and both teams had chances to win the match, but it wasn't to be and after 120 minutes the team's couldn't be split.
The match went to a penalty shoot-out to determine the winner.
Remarkably, the first 21 penalties all found the back of the net.
With the Borough leading 11-10, keeper Jaydon Abbott stepped up and saved the next penalty to win the game for the Hawks.
"That's the first time I've been part of a shoot-out where it took that long for a penalty to be saved or someone has missed,'' FC Eaglehawk coach Sunday Dingkar said.
"It was quite amazing. They were well-taken penalties across the board and there wasn't much the keepers could do.
"Thankfully, Jaydon came up with a good save for us to win the game."
Dingkar was proud of the way his side played after they went into the game on the back of three-straight losses.
"Shepparton United is a very good side, so it was always going to take a great effort to win the game,'' Dingkar said.
"Both teams created chances and it was one of those games where we could have won 4-1 or they could have won 3-1.
"Jaydon (Abbott) stood out for us with some great saves... and I thought our defensive structure was quite good.
"It was probably one of the best defensive games we've played all season."
The reward for FC Eaglehawk was a preliminary final clash with ladder-leader Tatura.
Despite finishing lower on the ladder, the Hawks get the advantage of hosting the preliminary final.
Epsom continued its outstanding form and defeated Spring Gully United 3-1 in their elimination final clash.
The Scorpions put the game to bed with three goals inside the first 50 minutes.
The highlight was a stunning long-range shot from Cooper Arkinstall.
The Reds scored a consolation goal late in the game via a penalty from James Woods.
"We didn't play great, but we got the job done,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"That's all that matters in these do or die finals, you've just got to scrape through.
"I think we went into the game a bit lazy and I thought, mentally, we weren't switched on.
"Sometimes doing the tiny things can give you an edge and I think that's what happened."
Mitch Langenbacher opened the scoring for Epsom inside the first 10 minutes before Arkinstall's long bomb just before half-time doubled the Scorpions lead.
The classy Nick Collins iced the game two minutes into the second-half.
The Scorpions advance to a preliminary final clash with the very much in-form Shepparton South at Beischer Park.
"We have a lot of improvement we need to make if we want to win next week,'' Raeburn said.
"We have a few sore bodies after a few tough games in a row without a week off.
"We'll do a pool session to freshen up the bodies and have a good look at some film to prepare for Shepparton South."
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Epsom 3 (M. Langenbacher, C. Arkinstall, N. Collins) d Spring Gully United 1 (J. Woods).
Shepparton United 1 (R. Brooks) dr FC Eaglehawk 1 (J. Parker). FC Eaglehawk won 11-10 on penalties.
Next Sunday - preliminary finals: Tatura v FC Eaglehawk at Truscott Reserve 3pm, Shepparton South v Epsom at Beischer Park 3pm.
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 4 (R. Berry 2, E. Watkins, M. Ridsdale) d Spring Gully United 2 (P. Conder, I. Monotti).
Shepparton United 1 (M. Villani) d Tatura 0.
Next Sunday - preliminary final: Spring Gully United v Shepparton United at Truscott Reserve 10am.
LEAGUE TWO MEN
La Trobe University Red 2 (J. Naunton, S. Bish) d Border Raiders 1 (E. Rosney).
Swan Hill 9 (C. Brown, S. Whittaker 3, C. Fox 2, J. Stokes) d Deniliquin Wanderers 1 (J. Lavars).
Next Sunday - preliminary finals: Shepparton v Swan Hill at Beischer Park at 1.30pm, Golden City v La Trobe University Red at La Trobe Uni 3pm.
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN
La Trobe University 4 (S. Fox 4) d Castlemaine 2 (S. McComb, E. Thackray).
Kyneton 0 lt Border Raiders 1 (A. Davies).
Next Sunday - preliminary final: Kyneton v La Trobe University at La Trobe Uni 12.30pm.
YOUTH
Tatura 1 (B. Singh) lt Castlemaine 2 (R. Christie, T. Smith).
Spring Gully United 5 (N. kelly, J. Mitchell 2, B. Kirby) d Epsom 2 (H. Poe, B. Jackson).
Next Sunday - preliminary finals: La Trobe University v Castlemaine at La Trobe Uni 10am, Shepparton United v Spring Gully United at Truscott Reserve 10am.
