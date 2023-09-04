It was a busy week in the Bendigo region during the last week of August with a range of activities and events on Show.
An event marking International Overdose Awareness Day was held in the Bendigo Library Gardens on Thursday, August 31.
As well as a barbecue, there health workers on show providing information to the public and demonstrations on the correct use of CPR.
The same day also saw Strathfieldsaye Bowls Club host Karen refugees from the border of Myanmar and Thailand and teach them the finer points of lawn bowls.
On Friday, September 1, Premier Daniel Andrews was in town to officially open the state government's $133 million Bendigo GovHub Galkangu building.
The three-storey building in the centre of Bendigo will concentrate government agencies and departments in the one location and would reportedly house 100 workers.
