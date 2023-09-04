Loddon Mallee residents with dementia will be the first in the nation to test whether being among nature can improve their lives.
Funding of $1.7m from the federal government has been received for the three-year GreenCare Respite project which will run programs for patients in gardens and eco-friendly settings.
It aims to boost relief and wellbeing for people living with early stage dementia (PLWD) and their carers residing in the region.
A group of organisations, including Heathcote Health, Heathcote Dementia Alliance, La Trobe University's John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research, will help deliver the project.
The consortium will roll the project out across the Loddon Mallee Region from Bendigo and Heathcote to Mildura.
"Green care activities such as sensory gardens and horticultural activities can improve wellbeing, mood, and sleep as well as reduce disruptive behaviour and the use of psychotropic drugs," Heathcote Health chief executive Dan Douglass said.
"For the caregiver, the GreenCare Respite Project offers time away to rest and maintain social connections and work.
"But the project also enables people with dementia and their carers to share engaging experiences in nature together which can freshen and enrich the bond between them."
MORE NEWS:
The GreenCare Respite initiative will co-ordinate therapeutic, dementia-inclusive activities, day programs and overnight eco stays to assist in improving the quality of life of person living with dementia, while reducing care burden and improving carer wellbeing through 'time off'.
The project will also seek to educate and train business operators, community organisations, accommodation providers and participating respite providers, leading to accreditation and certification as dementia- inclusive operators.
Rural Care Australia CEO Darren Midgley said GreenCare Respite could also help delay a decision to place a person living with dementia into a fulltime care facility.
"It's all about making the lives of people with dementia and their carers more enriched and meaningful," he said.
Heathcote Dementia Alliance, a community volunteer organisation, is the project manager for the GreenCare Respite project.
Alliance president president Sandra Slatter said it was an "exciting and promising new project".
She said GreenCare Respite "underpins our belief that all aged people, no matter what their circumstances, deserve to feel happy, safe, valued and respected."
Tshepo Rasekaba from the John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research at La Trobe University will lead the co-design and the project's evaluation.
"It is extremely important we listen to and are informed by people with dementia and their carers," Mr Rasekaba said.
"We will be informed by and work with the project steering group and the members of the carer groups and those they care for to design and implement a tailored GreenCare Respite project to suit the individual's needs and abilities."
The project will run until June 2026.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.