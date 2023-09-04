A gallant Bendigo City FC under-18s were outclassed by Melbourne City 7-1 in Sunday's NPL1 under-18 clash at Epsom.
The undermanned Bendigo squad took the lead in the eighth minute when striker Hamish Walker scored his 15th goal of the season.
Walker is two goals off the lead in the Golden Boot with two games remaining in the season.
Bendigo City held the lead for 14 minutes before the powerful Melbourne City squad levelled the scores.
The visitors broke the game open by scoring three times in a dominant 12-minute spell just before half-time.
Two more goals inside the first nine minutes of the second-half took the score to 6-1.
To Bendigo City's credit the players didn't throw in the towel.
They defended stoutly for the next 35 minutes and City's seventh goal didn't come until the dying seconds of the match.
Bendigo City hosts its final home game of the season against South Melbourne at Epsom next Saturday from 1pm.
Meanwhile, it was a mixed day for Bendigo City's junior teams.
The under-14s drew 1-1 with Pascoe Vale on the back of a Jack Joynson-Baker goal.
Joynson-Baker has had a great season for Bendigo City. He has scored 15 goals for the campaign to be tied sixth for the Golden Boot.
The under-15s lost 2-1 to ladder leader Whittlesea Ranges. Ethan Pope scored Bendigo's goal to take his season tally to 15. The City young gun is tied for the lead in the Golden Boot.
The under-16s lost 3-2 to Pascoe Vale. Mishka Davison scored a brace for Bendigo City.
