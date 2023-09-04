There has been a 33 per cent spike in family violence incidents with a child present in the past five years, according to Victoria Police statistics released for National Child Protection Week.
Statistics from March reflect that in the last year there had been 33,449 incidents where a child was present.
Police are reminding people of the damaging effects of exposure to such violence.
Family violence command assistant commissioner Lauren Callaway said family violence was a crime that did not discriminate and was a "significant source of harm" to families.
"It's important to recognise it's not just confined to couples - it affects children," Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
"Children who witness violence in the home, or see one parent being completely controlled by another, suffer stress and anxiety from the experience.
"We cannot assume that the trauma of family violence is something children just get over eventually, when the facts show the opposite."
A Crime Statistics Agency report found three out of four children exposed to family violence had a future interaction with the justice system within five years either as a victim or as a perpetrator.
Children and young people exposed to family violence can experience poor mental wellbeing, decreased academic outcomes and behavioural problems.
Family violence can take many forms - not just physical violence - and can include coercive and controlling behaviour, threats, intimidation, isolation, financial control and psychological and sexual abuse.
Children may or not be the direct victims of the behaviour but their lives can still be affected in a number of negative ways.
"If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of experiencing family violence, please seek help from police or a support service," Assistant Commissioner Callaway said.
"Police will take action to protect you and your loved ones and make sure this violence stops."
Police have established an enhanced investigative approach to family violence with the creation of 31 Family Violence Investigation Units (FVIUs), to ensure victim safety and to hold perpetrators to account.
Anyone experiencing or at risk of experiencing family violence can seek help from police or a support service.
Support is available 24 hours a day through Safe Steps by calling 1800 015 188 or emailing safesteps@safesteps.org.au
In an emergency call Triple Zero (000).
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
