National Child Protection Week highlights family violence

September 5 2023 - 6:30am
Victoria Police is raising awareness of the prevalence of family violence and the impact on children.
There has been a 33 per cent spike in family violence incidents with a child present in the past five years, according to Victoria Police statistics released for National Child Protection Week.

