Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Daniels, Boomers finish World Cup campaign with victory

Updated September 4 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels drives past his Georgia opponent in the Boomers' final game of the World Cup. Picture by FIBA
Dyson Daniels drives past his Georgia opponent in the Boomers' final game of the World Cup. Picture by FIBA

Dyson Daniels' first World Cup campaign with the Australian Boomers concluded with a win against Georgia on Sunday night (AEST).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.