Daniels, Boomers finish World Cup campaign with victory

Dyson Daniels' first World Cup campaign with the Australian Boomers concluded with a win against Georgia on Sunday night (AEST).
Bendigo Braves product Daniels had one assist and was 0-2 from the field in three-and-a-half minutes of game time in the Boomers' 100-84 win.
The Boomers failed to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals, but did do enough to qualify for next year's Paris Olympics.
"It's definitely a disappointing result for a major tournament from our part but it was important to us as a playing group that we came out and finished this thing right, finished with a win," Boomers' star Patty Mills said.
"The positive for us is we've got the Olympics 10 months away and for us to keep building what we've started from a foundation point six weeks ago into a very strong Olympics.
"You haven't seen the best of us, we'll get away from this now and get back together soon and Paris Olympics is what our goal is."
The world No.3 and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists, boasting a record nine NBA players, had designs on bettering a fourth place at the last World Cup.
Comfortable defeats of Finland, hosts Japan and Georgia showed fresh elements to a new-look Boomers outfit helmed by 20-year-old point guard Josh Giddey.
But they fell short in true tests against Germany and Slovenia, with Australia's attack breaking down and their defensive lapses hurting them.
Coach Brian Goorjian didn't select veteran Boomers Matthew Dellavedova or Aron Baynes, then didn't replace key centre Jock Landale (ankle) when he was injured on tournament eve.
The arrival of Giddey, Xavier Cooks, Jack White and Daniels - Josh Green and Duop Reath played limited role in the last Olympics - meant the side underwent major strategic renovations.
He barely used Daniels - a three-point shooting, defensively-minded NBA player - or veteran shooter Chris Goulding.
But Goorjian said after the loss there were "holes" in a squad that needed "another big and another couple of shooters".
"I've read a lot, respect everyone's opinion," Goorjian said.
"I said to the group inside, 'I'm not embarrassed'.
"This isn't a continuation of rose gold (the Olympic bronze medal team) and I knew when I re-signed to come back to this that I'd have to do some nasty stuff and we'd be in a position of change.
"It's not just five new guys; it's major pieces."
Daniels will take a short break before New Orleans Pelicans' training camp starts in late September.
