Ballarat men arrested after rural servo ciggie theft spree

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 4 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:10am
Detectives have made a breakthrough in a series of petrol outlet burglaries, with the arrest of two Ballarat men.

