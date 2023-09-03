Detectives have made a breakthrough in a series of petrol outlet burglaries, with the arrest of two Ballarat men.
They are also accused of setting fire to a stolen car in a plantation along the Ballan-Meredith Road at Morrisons after attempting to break into a Meredith roadhouse on Sunday July 30.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit said a 19-year-old Ballarat man had been bailed to appear in Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court on September 22.
He is alleged to have broken into the Napoleons General Store - which also serves at the town's petrol station - in the early hours of July 20, taking cigarettes.
Tobacco products also went missing from the Smythesdale Ampol petrol station 24 hours later, which the teenager is alleged to have burgled on the Glenelg Highway.
Detectives said a third burglary took place at a service station in Daylesford on Sunday July 30 before the attempted burglary at Meredith.
Two men have been charged over the alleged events of that day - the 19-year-old as well as a 21-year-old.
That man has been remanded in custody until a contest mention at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday next week.
This story first appeared in the Ballarat Courier.
