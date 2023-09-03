When he was diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago, Nicholas Charalambous thought his days of exploring the countryside in his caravan were over.
Facing a future of having dialysis for five hours, three times a week, to cleaning his blood and get rid of toxins from his body, he assumed his travelling days were done.
But a chance encounter on a final trip away before his first dialysis was scheduled changed his outlook - and his holiday plans.
On that final trip to Mildura he happened to book a site in the same caravan park as the Kidney Health Australia's Big Red Kidney Bus which provides mobile dialysis services for visitors and locals.
Now he and his wife holiday for two weeks most months at each destination where the Big Red Kidney Bus sets up.
The bus is at Daylesford's Jubilee Lake until September 16 and the Berwick couple are enjoying exploring the region while also being able to maintain Mr Caralambous' life-saving treatment while he awaits a kidney transplant.
"I get online and see where it's going and book it virtually straight away when they announce dates," he said.
"We go to each destination and stay there for two weeks every time."
The free dialysis service on the bus allows those from near and far to receive lifesaving dialysis services while enjoying a much-needed holiday in beautiful surrounds.
"Our bus is much loved by our kidney community as it gives them the freedom to move beyond their treating clinic and visit other parts of Australia - a freedom so many of us take for granted," said Kidney Health Australia chief executive Chris Forbes.
"We hope that having the bright red bus in Daylesford will bring much needed awareness to locals about kidney health and the fact that 1.8 million adult Australians who have kidney disease remain undiagnosed."
Mr Forbes said lifesaving dialysis treatment could take a heavy physical and mental toll on people, while also severely restricting their freedom to travel and restricting the time people can spend with family and friends.
The Charalambous' often enjoy weekend visits from extended family at their destinations.
"This bus makes an enormous difference," Mr Charalambous said. "We bought a caravan in 2019 and after dialysis I thought we weren't going to be using it again, but once I saw the Big Red Bus I knew we would.
"We can at least get out and explore. "
The Big Red Bus travels to various locations throughout Victoria and NSW with dates in Lakes Entrance, Batemans Bay and Phillip Island before the end of the year.
This story first appeared in the Ballarat Courier.
