CASTLEMAINE has powered into a first semi-final match-up against Kangaroo Flat next weekend, ending South Bendigo's season with an emphatic 23-goal win in Sunday's elimination final at the QEO.
The Magpies, led by standout performances all over the court, defeated the Bloods 57-34.
A convincing victory came eight days after the Magpies and Bloods played out a thrilling draw in their final home and away season encounter at Harry Trott Oval.
Any hopes of a similar thrilling scenario evolving looked to evaporate quickly as a near full-strength Magpies jumped the in-form Bloods early.
They led by a respectable four goals at quarter time, but put the foot down in a slick and skilful 15-7 second term to open up a 12-goal half time lead.
South Bendigo played arguably its best netball of the day in the third, but still finished six goals further in arrears at the final break.
With their focus on going deep this finals series, the Magpies never relented in the final quarter, while making a raft of positional changes.
Their eventual 23-goal margin was only five goals less than that in their elimination final victory last season over the Bloods.
It has thrust them into an elimination semi-final against Kangaroo Flat, which will be hoping to bounce back from a six-goal qualifying final loss to Gisborne on Saturday.
Star Magpies defender and playing coach Fiona Fowler credited last week's tie as the 'rev up' her side had needed coming into finals.
"I think we got a fright with the draw last week, so we had to pull something out of the bag to go again," she said.
"It was an awesome effort by the girls. We were able to get everyone on the court today, with Charlotte McMurray and Meg Ginnivan coming off the bench, and even getting Kyla Byrne on for a run.
"It was a full team effort.
"I really do think it worked in our favour to have a close tussle with them the week before we played them again.
"We were able to look at things and combat a few things they really challenged us on.
"The things we talked about needing to do, we were able to pull off."
Fowler said the return of goal shooter Jane O'Donohue, who only played one quarter the previous week due to illness, had given the Magpies a huge lift in the goal circle.
It also paved the way for Emma Winfield to move back into the midcourt, where she was a major influence at wing attack, alongside steady centre Maddie Carter.
"It does help having that full team," Fowler said.
"But it was mixed emotions for us. I really thought A-reserve could get over the line today.
"They fought to the end though.
South Bendigo took the honours in that game 46-43.
Sadly for the Bloods, the loss was their third straight in an elimination final following defeats last year and pre-COVID in 2019.
This season was undoubtedly the pick of those three, highlighted by a win a few weeks ago over Gisborne, which will challenge Sandhurst in next weekend's second semi-final.
Olivia Mason, with 24 of the Bloods' 34 goals, was their best player against the Magpies.
A first A-grade final will inevitably prove a valuable learning curve for the Bloods' three youngest players - Maggie Burke, Carissa Brook and Claudia Griffiths - all having completed their first BFNL A-grade season.
Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat have shared the honours in games against one another this season.
The Magpies defeated the Roos by 16 goals at Camp Reserve in May, while Kangaroo Flat rebounded with a 23-goal win at Dower Park in late July.
