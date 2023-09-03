Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine opens BFNL finals campaign with convincing victory against South Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
CASTLEMAINE has powered into a first semi-final match-up against Kangaroo Flat next weekend, ending South Bendigo's season with an emphatic 23-goal win in Sunday's elimination final at the QEO.

