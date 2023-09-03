Eaglehawk saw off a spirited South Bendigo challenge to win Sunday's BFNL elimination final at the QEO.
In a dominant defensive performance from the Hawks, they won 14.20 (104) to 10.11 (71) to keep their season alive.
They now face Strathfieldsaye in next Sunday's first semi-final.
A tricky breeze made kicking for goal tough and both teams made a nervous start in front of the big sticks.
Eight behinds were scored between the two teams before South Bendigo defender Andy Vanhuemen showed the forwards how it's done.
After receiving a free kick on the pool side half-forward flank, Vanhuemen's kick from just outside 50 split the middle and the Bloods had the first goal of the day after 19 minutes.
It took a South Bendigo turnover for the Hawks to break their duck through Dillon Williams.
In his first game back from suspension, Darcy Richards sparked the Hawks with a snap from 15m out.
Just before quarter-time the Bloods were rewarded for their hard work when Will Keck kicked truly on the run after a fine handball from Matt Long.
It took just 20 seconds for the Hawks to open the scoring in the second quarter.
A centre clearance fell to Richards inside 50 and he snapped his second goal of the game.
Five minutes later some strong work from Billy Evans led to a Richards mark 35m out.
The veteran forward made no mistake and the Borough faithful were up and about.
South regained some momentum in general play, but unlike the Hawks they didn't make the most of it on the scoreboard.
The Bloods missed two set shots before, against the run of play, the Hawks swooped forward and Dylan Hird kicked a goal.
When Evans, the best man on the ground in the first half, took advantage of a South turnover in defence to kick his first goal, the margin had ballooned to 25 points at the 20-minute mark.
South finished the quarter the stronger team.
Goals to Brock Harvey and Cooper Leon cut the deficit to 14 points at the main break.
South needed to continue that momentum early in the third quarter, but it wasn't to be.
The first 13 minutes of the third quarter was on-way traffic and the Hawks should have put the game to bed.
They added 2.6 to lead by 32 points before Steven Stroobants had South's first shot of the quarter (a behind) at the 14-minute mark.
Brody Haddow lifted South's hopes by finishing a good piece of team play, but the Hawks responded through Jack O'Shannessy.
A crunching Ben Thompson tackle in the middle of the ground set up McGlashan's second goal of the quarter and the Hawks looked home.
To South's credit they didn't throw in the towel.
Oscar White kicked the final goal of the third quarter before Brayden Torpey and Stroobants kicked the opening two goals of the final quarter.
Harvey had a chance to reduce the margin to 15 points, but his set shot hit the post.
The Hawks steadied through Richards' fourth goal of the match before Zack Bulger put the result to bed with a fine running goal.
Evans was the best midfielder for the Hawks, while Dylan Hanley and Oscar Madden did an outstanding job to restrict South forwards Harvey and Stroobants to three goals between them.
White, Haddow and coach Nathan Horbury were best for the Bloods.
