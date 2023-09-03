Pioneers season comes to a close after windy day in Ballarat

The Bendigo Pioneers season has come to an end after falling to the Geelong Falcons 12.7 (79) to 9.7 (61).
Kicking with the aid of a strong wind in the last quarter, the Falcons' 17-point three-quarter time buffer was more than gettable for the Pioneers.
Two early goals from Hugh Byrne and Tom Evans - who were a couple of the Pioneers best - brought the margin to within a kick.
Unfortunately for Danny O'Bree's charges, the Falcons steadied and controlled the game and territory for the last 20 minutes of the final term.
Earlier, the wind wreaked havoc on the Pioneers in the opening stanza, with the Falcons nailing seven goals to one.
Tom Evans got the Pioneers off to a great start when he nailed his side's only major of the stanza early in the piece, but from that point, it was all Falcons.
The Falcons reaped the rewards from their supremacy at clearance, with their midfielders able to burst out the front of stoppage and put it on the scoreboard.
Poor decision-making when exiting defensive 50 didn't help the Pioneers' cause either, with turnovers costing at minimum two majors.
Almost immediately and expectedly, the tables turned in the second with a great tackle from tall forward Hugh Byrne inside 50 and conversion followed by a Harley Reid 60-metre bomb from the ensuing bounce to Charlie Hillier, giving the Pioneers two goals straight out of the huddle.
Scores from clearance were still an issue for the Pioneers, with a beautiful link-up goal cancelled seconds later when the Falcons hit straight back.
A beautiful inward kick from the returning Archer Day-Wicks led to a Tom Evans goal, which was the last of the half.
Reid showed why he is expected to go number one in this year's draft, bending the game to his will in a blistering opening five minutes of the third term.
The Pioneers captain was everywhere, but it was Evans who put it on the scoreboard after receiving a high free kick 40 out to bring the margin back to under a kick.
Third quarters have been the problem for the Pioneers the past fortnight.
They've been blown away by the GWV Rebels and Falcons (last week) but produced a brave fight against the wind, and if it weren't for two late goals, it would have been the perfect outcome.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Pioneers girls' team concluded its regular season with a spirited 9.10 (64) to 4.3 (27) loss against the GWV Rebels.
The Pioneers led at every change, but a last-quarter blitz from the Rebels turned the contest on its head.
They kicked 6.3 (39) to no score in the final stanza after the Pioneers had put in their best performance in weeks throughout the first three terms.
Looking ahead, the QEO will play host to the Coates Talent League Boys preliminary finals with a doubleheader on Sunday, September 17, to decide who will play in the 2023 grand final the following Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.