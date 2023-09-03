LVFNL: Laird happy with progress shown by Bears in 2023

Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Justin Laird has reflected on his side's 2023 season that ended following Saturday's preliminary final.
The 52-point defeat to Pyramid Hill concluded a campaign where the Bears went from a 7-9 elimination final side in 2022 to 12-4 and making a prelim this year.
Laird said while it was disappointing to crash out so close to the ultimate goal, he was "incredibly proud" of his group.
"Any year you have progress is great, and if you asked me the question at this time last year, do you think you'll be making it to a preliminary final? I'd have second-guessed myself," he said.
"But the effort and determination the boys have given me this season is second to none, so I'm delighted with where we've come from to where we are now."
Recruits Nash Kemp, Louis Mott, Callum Draper and Aidan Brohm all proved key puzzle pieces in the club's rise from mid-table mediocrity to premiership contenders and were in the 22 that took the field at Calivil on Saturday.
Laird believes if this squad sticks together, along with a couple of new additions, his side will continue their ascent up the ladder in 2024.
"If we can keep this group of guys together and bring in however many more we need, I see us going forward next year, that's for sure," Laird said.
"We've built a good bond and connection, which has made it a great place to be around."
Along with those quartet of pre-season recruits came defender Kyal Zass from Eaglehawk.
Zass was easily the Bears' best player against the Bulldogs, and with Orion Downing providing good support, the pair ensured the margin didn't blow out until the last quarter.
"Kyal (Zass) was best on for us and played unbelievably well," Laird said.
"He leads the backline and gives us good drive.
"Downing was solid as well, and if we didn't have those two on Saturday, it would have gotten a bit uglier."
While there was no doubt the Bulldogs were the superior outfit and should have put the game to bed before three-quarter-time rather than only being 20 points in front, Laird was pleased with his sides' intent for the majority of the contest.
"Because of how they got away in the end, the scoreboard doesn't reflect that it was tight for most of the match," he said.
"Our tackle pressure around the ball was high, which is what we base our game around, but we failed to sustain that in the fourth term."
After a middling first quarter where Laird said his side was " really poor" at clearance, the Bears made their charge in the second stanza and, thanks to some accurate kicking, were right in the game at half-time, only down by 11 points.
However, Laird bemoaned two silly free kicks inside defensive 50 during the surge that proved decisive moments in the clash.
"We were right in the match, and you can't be making those little errors in a preliminary final," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.