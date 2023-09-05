Holland returns to Victorian team for Test series in the west

SOUTH Bendigo coach Brad Holland will make his return to the Victorian lawn bowls team later this month for a Test series against Western Australia.
By Holland's reckoning it has been "about 11 or 12 years" since he last represented Victoria.
"It's good to be back in the team and representing Victoria; it's a great honour and privilege to be able to do it," Holland said.
"I probably thought state selection again may have passed me by given I've been in the wilderness for a while so to speak, but having said that, I never fully wrote it off as well."
Holland - who will play second in the rink to be skippered by Moonee Valley's Dylan Fisher - is one of three representatives from Bendigo playing area clubs that have been picked in the Victorian team.
Also selected is the Moama duo of Olivia Cartwright and Cass Millerick in the women's team.
Millerick's selection in the state team continues what has been a successful year in which she won the Australian Open women's singles title in June and Bowls Victoria Champion of Champion women's singles crown for the second year in a row in April.
"It's fantastic for the competition to have three players selected in the team; Cass and Olivia are obviously doing really well with their bowls at the moment and it's a great honour for them as well," Holland said.
Victoria and Western Australia will play in their Test Series from September 14-16 at Sorrento in WA.
The Test Series is a precursor to the upcoming Nationals to also be played at the Sorrento Bowls Club from October 12 to 17.
"Playing in the Nationals is the big event you want to be part of. To be in the side for this Test Series is great, but to be in the team for the Nationals and really be able to test yourself against the best bowlers in the country is the big one," Holland said.
The Victorian team to play in the Test Series includes 12 men and 12 women.
Men - Tyson Cromie, Brad Pavey, Brett Mahoney, Matt Flapper, Brendan Gallagher, Brad Holland, Dane McKinnon, Dylan Fisher, John McCarron, James Pearce, Dean O'Neill, Anthony Flapper.
Women - Blaine Edwards, Sophie Kurzman, Jess Wallace, Lisa Phillips, Nicole McKenzie, Anita Jenkins, Olivia Cartwright, Cass Millerick, Jodie Fruend, Samantha Atkinson, Tris Doolan, Kylie Whitehead.
