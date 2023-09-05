WINDARRING and the Spring Gully United Soccer Club banded together recently for a World Cup Day of soccer fun.
Windarring participants of all ages and abilities came together for a day of friendly matches before the two top teams, Bendigo and Kyneton, faced off in the grand final with Bendigo taking out the victory.
"The event was more than just a run around the park, it was a testament to the strength of community bonds and the remarkable abilities that each individual brings to the table," Windarring chief executive officer Mike Amor said.
"We were thrilled to be part of people expressing themselves by having a crack at soccer.
"Our staff were so inspiring in the way they engaged in the day and it was encouraging to have such support from Sportspower Bendigo, Sunbury Trophy Centre and the Spring Gully United Soccer Club.
"The Windarring World Cup Day was a celebration of inclusion, teamwork and the power of sports to unite communities.
"The collaboration between Windarring and Spring Gully United Soccer Club reflects their shared commitment to creating accessible and inclusive spaces where individuals of all abilities can thrive."
Windarring is an organisation established in 1972 that aims to "support people of all ages with a disability to lead confident, purposeful and fulfilling lives."
Windarring has four branches in Bendigo, Kyneton, Castlemaine and Gisborne.
