Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Windarring and Spring Gully united for World Cup Day

September 6 2023 - 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Leonard and Jed Rouse at the Windarring and Spring Gully United World Cup Day.
Shae Leonard and Jed Rouse at the Windarring and Spring Gully United World Cup Day.

WINDARRING and the Spring Gully United Soccer Club banded together recently for a World Cup Day of soccer fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.