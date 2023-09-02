Bendigo Advertiser
Woodend man dies in fatal motorcycle crash after hitting tree

By Ben Loughran
Updated September 3 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
Police are investigating the death of an 18 year old killed in a motorcycle crash. Picture supplied.
An 18-year-old motorcycle rider has died in a crash in Woodend in the early hours of September 3.

