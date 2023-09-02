An 18-year-old motorcycle rider has died in a crash in Woodend in the early hours of September 3.
Investigators responding to the crash have been told the rider collided with a tree near the intersection of Crows Road and Russells Lane at about 1:20am.
The Woodend man died at the scene.
Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward as investigations around the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
This fatal crash brings Victoria's road toll for 2023 up to 198 fatalities compared to 162 lives lost this time last year.
