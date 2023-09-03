Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

White Hills beat Elmore to advance to sixth straight HDFNL netball grand final

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 3 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHITE Hills has extended its proud record of playing in grand finals by upsetting HDFNL A-grade minor premiers Elmore in Saturday's second semi-final at Colbinabbin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.