WHITE Hills has extended its proud record of playing in grand finals by upsetting HDFNL A-grade minor premiers Elmore in Saturday's second semi-final at Colbinabbin.
The Demons inflicted the Bloods' first loss of the season 57-53 to be the first team through to this year's premiership decider, to be played at Huntly on September 16.
Just as they did last year, the Demons prevailed over the Bloods in the second semi-final.
But Elmore was able to extract its revenge two weeks later by notching up a stirring and drought-breaking premiership.
READ MORE:
The Demons, who defeated Colbinabbin by 16 goals in week one of the finals, carried that excellent form over into Saturday's clash.
They led 8-2 early in the first term on their way to crafting a five-goal lead (16-11) at quarter time.
White Hills kept its stranglehold on the contest in the second quarter and was able to push out the margin to nine goals at half time.
As to be expected from such a dominant force over the past three seasons, underpinned by three straight minor premierships and last year's flag, Elmore responded with vigour to narrow the margin to six goals going into the final quarter.
But Demons coach Lauren Bowles praised her players for their ability to stay focused and composed as the Bloods challenged fiercely in the final quarter, to run out winners by four goals.
"It was a really great win. We just came out firing and produced a really great first half of netball," she said.
"They outscored us in the second half - and we knew that they would come back strongly - but we were able to hold on and withstand the fightback.
"It was an amazing team performance.
"We were able to turn a bit of ball over and really capitalise in our attack end.
"I thought the first time we played them this season our attack end was really great and the second time out our defence end was really great. So it was really nice to have an all-round netball, performance and play netball the way we know we can play.
"I know some people will say it was a surprise, but I have had faith all year that we could put 60 minutes of netball together and get a win like that."
Bowles cautioned that the Demons' job was only part done and that they would need to be even more switched on and vigorous in two weeks' time.
Reflecting on last season's eight-goal grand final loss to the Bloods, Bowles indicated the Demons would take a different tact in their preparation for this year's grand final.
MORE NETBALL:
The win was led by goal attack Alyssa Cole and captain Molly Johnston in defence, while for the second week in a row, Karly Hynes was a force at goal shooter in the absence of fellow goaler Olivia Treloar (unavailable).
In a big day for the club, all four of the Demons' senior teams qualified for grand finals.
A-reserve (36-30) and B-grade (46-41) also defeated Elmore, while B-reserve inflicted Huntly's first loss in two seasons with a nail-biting 47-44 victory.
The Demons' appearance in the A-grade premiership decider will be their sixth straight.
A candid Bloods co-coach Gabe Richards believed the final four-goal margin had flattered her side and paid full credit to the Demons for an intense four-quarter effort.
"It was not our day at all. White Hills were very slick - they play incredibly well," she said.
"They were very impressive and we just turned the ball over too much. You can't waste that many opportunities against a team like that.
"They blew it (the margin) out a couple of times over the course of the game. They were consistent right across the court, their pressure was amazing and they made changes throughout the game and just didn't miss a beat."
Richards said the Bloods would quickly regroup and refocus and, like last season, make the most of their double chance.
"That's not how we want to play. We were disjointed and just turned it over too many times and gave them too many opportunities," she said.
"We will look to change some things and obviously increase our defensive pressure too.
"We are lucky that we have another chance to play and get another crack at making the grand final.
"We know whoever we come up against (next week), it will be just as tough as Saturday."
Richards praised the efforts of defenders Tahnee Cannan and Ellie Laffy, who gave away plenty of height in the goal circle to Hynes, while Maddy Keating continued her excellent season with another prominent performance.
Elmore will play the winner of Sunday's first semi-final between Colbinabbin and Mount Pleasant in next weekend's preliminary final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.