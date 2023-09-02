Bendigo's Aaron Wilson was forced to settle for a silver medal in the men's pairs at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.
Wilson and team-mate Aaron Teys went down to Ireland's Adam Mckeown and Gary Kelly 19-11 in Saturday's final.
Wilson and Teys made a great start and led 3-0 after two ends of the 18-end final.
However, the Irish duo slowly but surely took control of the contest.
The visitors reeled off eight-straight shots to grab an 8-3 lead.
A brilliant bowl from Wilson picked up one shot for the Australians and stemmed the flow, albeit briefly.
On the next end the Irish team took advantage of a touch of luck and picked up a match-defining five shots to lead 13-4 through 10 ends.
The Australian team desperately needed a spark and it came on the next end when Teys and Wilson collected three shots to cut the deficit to six.
They added single shots on the next two ends to make the scoreline 13-9 with five ends remaining.
It looked like being 13-10 on the next end, but a superb drive from Kelly turned the end Ireland's favour and the green team scored a crucial two shots.
At 15-9 the Aussies needed everything to go right.
Two shots on the next end gave the home fans something to cheer about, but when Ireland responded with two shots of their own the result looked done and dusted.
On the penultimate end, Wilson and Teys needed something special to keep the game alive.
Holding one shot, Wilson attempted a tricky draw with his final bowl in a bid to pick up multiple shots.
The gutsy move backfired and Ireland collected two shots and an unbeatable eight-shot advantage.
Mckeown, who was the best bowler on the day, and Kelly embraced mid-green, while Wilson and Teys were left to lament what might have been.
Wilson, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist in singles, earned his second silver medal at world championship level having previously won silver in the fours at the 2016 world titles.
A gold medalist in the pairs at the 2016 world championships, Wilson will get the chance for a second gold medal in the men's singles which start on Tuesday.
Wilson plays nine rounds of pool play from Tuesday through Thursday, with the top two bowlers in his pool to advance to next Friday's quarter-finals.
Teys also returns to the greens on Tuesday for the start of the men's fours program.
He'll be joined in the Australian team by Corey Wedlock, Carl Healey and Aron Sherriff.
