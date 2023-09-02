Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Ireland too good for Australian pair Wilson and Teys in final

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 2 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Wilson won the silver medal in the pairs at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.
Aaron Wilson won the silver medal in the pairs at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

Bendigo's Aaron Wilson was forced to settle for a silver medal in the men's pairs at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.