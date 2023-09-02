LVFNL: Bears out as in-form Bulldogs roll into the big dance

Pyramid Hill will get the chance to end its 73-year premiership drought next Saturday against Marong after overcoming Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in an impressive preliminary-final performance.
The 16.14 (110) to 9.4 (58) victory was a fair reflection of the gulf in class between the sides, but at three-quarter-time, it was anything but game over.
Trailing by 26 points when the siren sounded, Louis Mott launched a torp from 55 to bring the Bears to within 20 and, in the process, giving them great belief.
"I was sat down at the bench putting the team together on the whiteboard, and I hear everyone screaming and think surely not," Bulldogs coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick's counterpart Bears coach Justin Laird was in a similar state of amazement following Mott's monster but lamented how his side didn't take advantage of the energy it provided.
"Good on Louis (Mott) for having the confidence to do that, and it sparked us going into the huddle, but it was really disappointing we failed to capitalise on it," Laird said.
That threat of a Bears steamroll in the last term dissipated almost immediately when Gavin James burst away from stoppage to hit up the returning Bailey George for a team-lifting major a minute in.
From that point, the Bulldogs' dominance around clearance and stoppage finally paid dividends, with Fitzpatrick's mob rolling on five more majors to beef the margin out to 52 points.
A brilliant end-to-end, overlapping play down the clubroom side wing that led to Jesse Sheahan's second of the afternoon was the sealer that sent the Bulldogs through to its first big dance since 2019.
"I was happy with our first three quarters as we were right in the game," Laird said.
"We gave ourselves a chance, but it got away from us a bit in the last quarter, and we didn't do the things that worked for us earlier."
That early onslaught in the final term culminated a performance where the Bulldogs put the Bears on the back foot first up in every stanza.
While the Bears were able to fight back and didn't give in until late in the game, Fitzpatrick said starting well was a huge part of his game plan.
"We knew if we could execute our best footy, we could break the game open, which we did in the last quarter," Fitzpatrick said.
"Credit goes to our midfield group in Zach Alford, Bryden Morison and Brodie Carroll, who started every quarter superbly and gave us the ascendency before the Bears got back into it.
"In the qualifying final, they smashed us at clearance in the first half, so it was a big focus to halt their one wood and ensure our best players were in the guts at the beginning of quarters."
The Bulldogs' ball movement inside 50 at times was electric, with the Red, White and Blue seemingly able to find teammates at will for shots on goal.
Skipper Steven Gunther was a profiteer of this heading out of the vital half-time juncture, where he nailed the first two of the third term to increase the margin to four goals.
After an interrupted season due to a persistent hamstring injury, Fitzpatrick says his captain is now back to his devastating best.
"It's been a tough year for him, but the last month since he returned from that six-week layoff has been awesome," he said.
"He's back to the form that saw him win our best and fairest last year."
The only apparent injury concern for the Bulldogs is that of Scott Mann, who rolled his ankle deep into time on.
Fortunately, Mann walked off under his own steam but was on crutches and icing it up following the match.
Fitzpatrick expects both he and 2023 Harding Medal winner Dylan Collis to be fine for the grand final, which would mean the Bulldogs have their best 22 for the first time this season.
