Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

LVFNL: Bears out as in-form Bulldogs roll into the big dance

NS
By Nathan Spicer
September 2 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill is through to the 2023 LVFNL grand final after a 52-point win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the preliminary final.
Pyramid Hill is through to the 2023 LVFNL grand final after a 52-point win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the preliminary final.

Pyramid Hill will get the chance to end its 73-year premiership drought next Saturday against Marong after overcoming Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in an impressive preliminary-final performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.