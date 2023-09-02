A SUPERB defensive performance underpinned Gisborne's stirring six-goal victory over fierce rival Kangaroo Flat in Saturday's BFNL qualifying final at the QEO.
The Bulldogs earned the first crack at premiership favourites Sandhurst this final series with a hard-fought 37-31 triumph, which exorcised many of the demons from their narrow preliminary final loss to the Roos last September.
On that occasion, Kangaroo Flat came from six goals down at quarter time to win by three and set up a grand final showdown against Sandhurst.
After a scintillating third quarter on Saturday, Gisborne led by eight goals at the same stage of the game.
Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer admitted last year's preliminary final comeback from the Roos was front of mind when addressing her players at three quarter time.
"I said to the girls 'let's stop and have a good think about this, we don't want it to be a case of deja vu'," she said.
"We knew they would come out strong and try and rattle us, but our goal was not to be rattled.
"I was counting down the time, but the girls to their credit held firm.
"It's always a good contest against Flat .. physical. But we know we're in for a tough one."
Despite back-to-back losses to Sandhurst and South Bendigo in rounds 16 and 17 and surrendering top spot to Kangaroo Flat following last weekend's win over Maryborough, Rymer was always confident the Bulldogs could return to their best netball in time for finals.
Especially with stars Zoe Davies and Claudia Mawson back in the line-up after completing their Australian Netball Championships commitments.
"We have been working really hard at training, trying to play consistent netball and to our strengths, which is our speed and making sure we utilise the ball well," she said.
"Flat always have such a strong physical presence and we knew it would be hard today. Keeping fresh legs was always going to be important.
"We tried to rotate our midcourters to ensure that.
"It was nice to win some ball and convert it."
The Bulldogs saved some of their best netball for the third quarter, opening up a match-winning lead by outscoring the Roos 12-8.
"Everyone just started connecting on court and Tori (Skrijel) was just that shooter under the post that we were able to look for and needed," Rymer said.
"Having Clauds back and her decision-making made a real difference.
"And Charlee (Kemp) and Zoe (Davies) combined so well. They have that really nice trust and connection."
For Skrijel, last season's BFNL Rising Star winner, it was her first A-grade final and an excellent introduction to playing on the big stage.
Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling paid full credit to Gisborne for a tough and accomplished performance.
"They played outstanding today. All the way through the court, their transition and defensive pressure were great, they got plenty of hands to ball and their goalers were accurate. They did a lot right," he said.
"It was one of the best games I have seen Gisborne play for a while.
"We had our chances in the end. We won the last quarter, so that was a great thing to come out of the game.
"We had 12 gains in that last quarter, so we had our chances to win it and take the game on, but it just wasn't our day.
"We all know where we went wrong, so we'll restart and refresh for next week."
Despite trailing by one goal at the first break, the Roos were satisfied with their opening quarter, in what was always expected to be a tough defensive struggle, after the Bulldogs won the clubs' previous contest at Gisborne in mid-July 32-25.
Just as it was the topic of conversation in the rival camp at three quarter time, Cowling said he had used his side's brave comeback from last season as motivation.
"We'd done it before, so there was no reason why we couldn't do it again," he said.
"We did have those 12 gains in the last quarter, so had we scored, we could have taken the game.
"It's disappointing, but we know we are not far off the mark.
"We do have that second chance, but it's do-or-die from here."
In a defensive battle, Cowling felt his best performers on the day could be found at that end of the court in Carly Van Den Heuvel and Ingrid Hopkins, while Milly Wicks was prominent throughout at wing defence.
The Roos will play the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Castlemaine and South Bendigo in next weekend's first semi-final.
The Magpies and Bloods will enter their clash fresh from a draw against each other last week.
