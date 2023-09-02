Two bidders duke it out at auction for four bedroom Eaglehawk home

A bidding war on the first weekend of spring is a sign of things to come, an auctioneer says as Bendigo hosted a trio of Saturday auctions.
Two parties duked it out at an auction for the four bedroom, two bathroom Manderson St home on 663 square metres of land on Saturday, August 2.
The price climbed from a $500,000 starting offer up to $541,000.
It was a great outcome for a property boasting a large shed, nearby bushland and a 10 minute drive to Bendigo's city centre, Ray White agent Ella Douch said.
"The owners are absolutely wrapped," she said.
"Selling under the hammer is great. We don't mind a two-horse race and there's plenty of members of our team here to help give bidders that confidence to chuck their hands up."
Ray White's team are putting homes under the hammer every Saturday of the month, while firms Priority1 and Tweed Sutherland First National among others gearing up for their own spring auctions.
The number of punters through the door are growing as the busy spring season kicked off, Ray White auctioneer Jordan Gardner said.
"We noticed it last weekend. It really picked up very quickly and this day has been fantastic for numbers through open homes and for auctions," he said.
Ray White had been strategic in its price guide for the Manderson Street property, which Mr Gardner said had helped get a good result.
"Any seller who is willing to listen to the market is getting great results," he said.
"If you listen and you get 'em [bidders] competitive you will get that."
Earlier, Ray White got conditional offers for a three bedroom home in Bendigo's CBD, with a third auction set to take place later in the day at Sebastian.
