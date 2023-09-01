Golden Square is better prepared for this year's BFNL finals series compared to the team that fell an agonising two points short of a grand final berth last year, according to coach Christian Carter.
The Bulldogs tackle great rival Strathfieldsaye in Saturday's qualifying final at the QEO.
The two teams met last year in similar circumstances to what confronts the clubs on Saturday.
Golden Square won both home and away games and go into the qualifying final as favourites.
Last year the Storm dispatched a wayward Square by 38 points in the qualifying final on their way to a grand final berth.
Carter said his 2023 side was a much improved team on the one that played three finals in 2022.
"The young guys have had another year of senior footy under their belts,'' Carter said.
"We've changed up a few things this year that have worked well and I think mentally we're a lot tougher this year and we've matured as a side as well.
"In saying that, I'm sure Strathfieldsaye will say they feel as though they're a better side this year as well.
"We have to back ourselves and be confident that if we can play our best footy then we can beat anyone.
"It's about making sure we play our best."
Carter said his side's two home and away wins over the Storm this year would count for little on Saturday.
"Whatever has happened through the season is done now and we all start back at zero,'' Carter said.
"It's about putting together a great four-week period."
One advantage the Bulldogs have over the Storm is continuity.
The Bulldogs have made few changes throughout the season, while the Storm has struggled to get its best team on the park.
Ironically, Saturday's qualifying final is the first time this year the Storm has had arguably its best 22 available.
Storm coach Darryl Wilson said he was not concerned by his side's lack of continuity.
"It hangs over your head, but they've all been part of the game plan all season,'' Wilson said.
"They've played footy together just not all on the one day. I guess at five o'clock on Saturday we'll know."
Wilson said Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square battles tended to bring out the best in both clubs.
"We're very much in tune with how good Golden Square is,'' he said.
"We had a good go at them at Strathfieldsaye, but we didn't play as well the second time around at Wade Street.
"We're very mindful of (Tom) Toma, (Jake) Thrum, (Jack) Geary and those guys. We know they have a strong midfield and we have to match it in there.
"The ruck will be a big battle between (Tim) Hosking and (Matt) Compston. We have Caleb Ernst and Jed Brereton to go through there if we need.
"We can't get any stronger in terms of our list, so it will be interesting to see how we go."
Wilson confirmed forward Jack Exell would play in the qualifying final.
The first-year Storm forward had his home and away season ruined by an Achilles injury.
Despite looking proppy, Exell kicked seven goals in two senior games in rounds 15 and 16, but hasn't played since.
Wilson said Exell and Brereton give the Storm some extra firepower inside forward 50.
"Jack Exell gives us that ex-factor and Jed Brereton at 202cm... we've never had a 202cm player,'' Wilson said.
"A lot of clubs haven't seen Jack play yet. We're pleased with him getting up to play."
Golden Square's defence has been bolstered by the return of its number one intercept marker Jon Coe and the speedy Liam Duguid, who could get first crack at Storm star Lachlan Sharp.
