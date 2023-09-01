Eaglehawk will be without star midfielder Kal Geary for Sunday's elimination final against South Bendigo at the QEO.
The Hawks have decided not to risk Geary (hamstring) or midfielder/forward Sam Harper (calf) in the high stake encounter.
"There's an element of risk we're willing to take at this time of year, but in the bigger picture we wanted to avoid that risk,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said of Geary and Harper.
Geary is likely to return for the first semi-final should the Hawks advance to the first semi-final, but Harper didn't train at all this week and faces an uphill battle to prove his fitness.
In good news for the Hawks, key forwards Cam McGlashan and Darcy Richards and small forward Liam Marciano are certain starters.
McGlashan returns from a knee injury after training strongly, Richards is back from suspension and Marciano has recovered from an ankle injury suffered against Sandhurst last week.
Sunday will be the Borough's first finals appearance since the 2019 grand final.
"It's an exciting feeling... it's a good time of year to be playing footy,'' Matheson said.
Meanwhile, South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury hopes some happy memories from last year's finals series will help lift his side over the top of Eaglehawk.
"Last year we weren't that fancied coming up against Sandhurst and we played good footy to win the game,'' Horbury said.
"The boys are excited about playing in consecutive finals series and there was a great feeling at training last night.
"We'll take some confidence out of the fact we played in two finals last year. We lost a few players out of last year's side, but overall we still have a fair chunk of players that experienced finals footy last year.
"They'll be prepared to adjust to that heat of finals footy."
The return to the club's former home ground the QEO is expected to enhance the Bloods chances of causing an upset.
"The bigger ground does suit our game style,'' Horbury said.
"We've taken a while to adjust to Harry Trott Oval and we probably still don't have that right yet.
"To get back on the QEO where we played good footy for a few years will be nice.
"Hopefully, we adjust quickly and get back to that game style we had."
A key for the Bloods will be the combination of ruckman Mac Cameron and midfielder Brody Haddow.
The duo are number one in the competition for centre clearances.
"Brody is so good at reading the ball off the contest and off Mac's hands,'' Horbury said.
"They've adapted really quickly together. Brody has full confidence that Mac is going to get it to the spot he wants.
"They've clicked really well in their first year of playing footy together. They're a big reason why we're playing finals footy."
