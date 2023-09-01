Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Mixed injury news for Eaglehawk ahead of BFNL elimination final

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 1 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kal Geary remains sidelined by a hamstring suffered late in the home and away season. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Kal Geary remains sidelined by a hamstring suffered late in the home and away season. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Eaglehawk will be without star midfielder Kal Geary for Sunday's elimination final against South Bendigo at the QEO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.